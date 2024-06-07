Amalfi Jets Announces A Complete Overhaul of its Jet Card Program

Amalfi One Jet Card A Gulfstream GV getting ready for a recent Amalfi flight.

The updates to the program well positions the company as it heads into the industry's busy summer travel season.

By thoroughly revamping the Amalfi One Jet Card, we are committed to establishing the program as the market leader. We are thrilled to be offering these updates to our current and new client base.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, has announced an overhaul of its flagship product, The Amalfi One Jet Card.

The company has seen strong back-to-back quarterly performances and aims to continue to capture its share of the market with the roll out of key updates to its leading product.

Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets, highlighted the program's appeal to its client base thanks to its flexibility, favorable rates, large PSA, and additional benefits. “We acknowledge the success of our current product and its offerings. This overhaul represents the next step in our business model, enabling us to provide our clients more of the world at more favorable terms.”

With the Updated Jet Card changes, Amalfi One Cardholders will enjoy improved access, greater availability, and enhanced services tailored to their needs.

The updated terms for the Amalfi One Jet Card are as follows:

- $100,000 USD minimum to open a new account. (Previously the minimum deposit was $50,000 USD)

- The trial flight's price can be deducted from the $100k entry limit if the account is opened within 30 days from the arrival date of the trial flight.

- $50,000 USD minimum to top off current accounts. (Previously clients could deposit and top off as little as they like.)

Fees:

- The Short Haul Fee and the Non-PSA Fee have been discontinued. (Previously a 25% short-haul fee and Non-PSA Fee applied. With the new jet card program, flights to Non-PSA destinations will be billed at market pricing)

- The Peak Day Fee will remain at 25%, though applicable to the updated peak day calendar.

- The Liquidation Fee has been reduced to 8%.

Callout Times

- Nonpeak Contiguous US: 48 hours

- Nonpeak PSA: 72 hours

- Peak Contiguous US: 5 days

- Peak PSA: 7 days

- Previous call-out time was 4 – 10 days depending on non-peak vs. Peak periods.

Peak Days

± 4 days of the following dates:

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day (US), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

± 1 day and within a 500 nm radius of the following special events:

Formula One races, The Super Bowl, The Masters Tournament, The PGA Championship, The US Open, The Open Championship, The Kentucky Derby, The Indianapolis 500, and The Daytona 500. Ad hoc additions at the discretion of Amalfi.

These new updates reduce the total peak days to 75 in 2024, with no blackout days.

Cancellation Policy

- One-Ways, Multi-Legs, Empty Legs, and Peak Days: 100% upon signing

Nonpeak Roundtrips:

- Free cancellation until 10 days prior to departure

- 25% cancellation fee 10-7 days prior to departure

- 50% cancellation fee 7-4 days prior to departure

- 100% cancellation fee within 4 days prior to departure

Primary Service Area (Increased to 33 from 23):

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and the contiguous United States of America. No overseas territories of the above nations are included.

“Through our complete overhaul of the Amalfi One Jet Card, we aim to better position the One Program as the leader in the market,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales. “Our goal is to provide the most flexible and economically favorable program, that allows our guests to unlock more of the world. We encourage new prospects to compare our program to other offerings on the market to better understand the One Program's unmatched potential.”

These updates, coupled with the launch of its first-ever app in March of this year and its reimagined website, Amalfi is heading into the summer season in strong standing.

You can view the Amalfi One Jet Card on our website here: https://www.amalfijets.com/amalfi-one-jet-card

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.