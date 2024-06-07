LUX Infusion Opening New Fairbanks Infusion Clinic on June 26th
Expanding Its Footprint, LUX Infusion in Fairbanks Will Be the Company’s 3rd ClinicFAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUX Infusion, a leading Alaska-based medical infusion center, has a new clinic in Fairbanks, AK, set to open on June 26, 2024. Continuing to grow and extend medical infusion treatments to more communities statewide, LUX Infusion is proud to announce this brand-new location and carry on a mission of offering exceptional care in a welcoming, luxurious setting.
To celebrate this milestone, LUX Infusion plans to host an open house in early fall, inviting the public to tour the new Fairbanks infusion clinic, meet their team, and get a first-hand view of their state-of-the-art care facilities.
State-of-the-Art Medical Infusion Treatments in Fairbanks, AK
The LUX Infusion Fairbanks clinic will offer similar infusion treatments as the Anchorage and Palmer clinics while inviting patients to enjoy these therapies in a distinctly upscale setting that’s just as luxurious as their other facilities.
Some specialty therapies that will be available at LUX's new Fairbanks clinic include medical infusion/injections for:
- Actemera (Tocilizumab)
- Boniva (Ibandronate)
- Entyvio (Vedolizumab)
- Iron Infusions
- IVIG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin)
- LEQVIO (Inclisiran)
- Ocrevus (ocrelizumab)
- Reclast (Zoledronic Acid)
- Remicade (Infliximab)
- Rituxan (Rituximab)
- Simponi (Golimumab)
- Soliris (Eculizumab)
- Tezspire (Tezepelumab-ekko)
- Tysabri (Natalizumab)
- Tepezza (Teprotumumab)
- Vyepti (Eptineumab-jjmr)
Please be aware that this is not an exhaustive list of the specialty medical infusion treatments at the new Fairbanks location. LUX Infusions routinely updates the available offerings at all locations, and their staff is always happy to share the latest options.
Why LUX Is Opening a New Fairbanks Infusion Clinic
LUX Infusion is branching out to Fairbanks as part of their commitment to facilitating access to essential care while dispensing needed medical services to the local community or anyone visiting Fairbanks who needs infusion therapy.
The LUX Infusion team understands the responsibilities of managing complex conditions and their more involved treatment needs. Their staff also know that long-distance travel for vital medical infusions can be burdensome, stressful, and time-consuming — and that local medical providers who provide excellent care can make a world of difference.
Those are some reasons why LUX has opened the new Fairbanks infusion clinic at:
282 Bentley Trust Road Suite B
Fairbanks, AK 99701
Phone: (907) 744-1944
Fax: (907) 921-7669
At all LUX Infusion locations, the goal is to put patients at ease, deliver outstanding care, and enhance the infusion therapy experience.
Fairbanks Infusion Clinic Open House in Sept.
On September 10, 2024, LUX Infusion in Fairbanks, AK, will be hosting a fun Open House event, with facility tours, staff meet-and-greets, delicious snacks, giveaways, and more.
The Open House event is open to all. This will be a wonderful opportunity to see LUX's new high-end facilities and get a feel for their patient-focused treatments while seeing just how different they can be from hospital-based infusion therapy.
All are welcome, and more information about the event (like the start time) will be available on the LUX Infusion social media profiles as the occasion nears.
About LUX Infusion & Medical Infusion Treatments
LUX Infusion is a premier outpatient medical infusion clinic in Anchorage, AK, and Palmer, AK, with a location opening in Fairbanks, AK, in June 2024. As an alternative to hospital-based infusions, LUX Infusion provides several medical infusion therapies to patients of all ages through a highly experienced team of caring infusion nurses in a luxurious, spa-like setting.
With an extensive array of infusion treatments and IV therapies, LUX Infusion can facilitate standard and specialty medical infusions while assisting with the related essentials, like pre-authorizations, insurance, financial assistance, and more. LUX Infusion is a national name in the medical infusion industry because it continues to push the boundaries in patient care and medical infusion experiences.
