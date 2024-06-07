Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Toll Relief Program Savings of $42 Million in Its First Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s Toll Relief Program, which was announced in April for the second consecutive year, has distributed the first month of toll relief for Florida’s commuters. The program has saved nearly $42 million for over 1.2 million SunPass customers in its first month of operation. Under the year-long program, customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions receive a 50 percent credit to their account applied automatically.

In 2023, the Toll Relief Program delivered nearly $500 million in substantial savings to over 1.2 million commuters, equating to an approximate savings of $400 per individual. The program will continue for Florida’s drivers until March 2025. A map of toll facilities included in this year’s program can be found here.

“In the first month of the program alone, we saved Florida commuters nearly $42 million. We are on track for another great year of significant relief for Florida commuters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud to offer these savings to Florida’s families, enabling them to retain more of their hard-earned money during times of persistent high inflation caused by Washington.”

“What started as a successful SunPass Savings Program has turned into a Toll Relief Program for a second year in a row, further reinforcing our state’s commitment to offering direct, immediate relief to Florida’s families,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This support goes a long way for commuters, and I am proud to stand alongside Governor DeSantis in helping Floridians get this much-needed relief.”

“Among the many benefits of choosing SunPass, we’re especially proud to offer Florida’s commuters with tangible savings for a second year in a row thanks to the bold vision of Governor DeSantis’ Toll Relief Program,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Providing a positive customer experience is an essential part of what we do, and this program has delivered real financial relief to Floridians when they need it most.”

There is no need to apply for the savings—drivers with a Florida-based transponder are automatically enrolled. Floridians seeking to learn more about the Toll Relief Program can do so here.

