Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Czechia Petr Pavel

CANADA, July 6 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Czechia, Petr Pavel, on the margins of the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy in France.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Pavel highlighted their deep, shared gratitude for all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace and freedom during the Second World War.

The two leaders reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Prime Minister Trudeau commended Czechia for its steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Pavel agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to meeting again.