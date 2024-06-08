“Feathers the House Duck” Returns with Stunning New Illustrations
Beverlee McFadden's endearing true story re-released to delight young readers.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverlee McFadden’s beloved book, “Feathers the House Duck,” has been re-released, now featuring vibrant and children-friendly illustrations. This updated edition of the enchanting true story promises to capture the hearts of a new generation of readers.
McFadden, a lifelong resident of southwest Kansas, drew inspiration for the book from her own experiences on her family farm in Minneola. The story chronicles the delightful and often humorous adventures of Feathers, a duck who grew up inside the McFadden home. From mischief to memorable moments, Feathers’ antics are wonderfully depicted in this charming narrative.
The new illustrations bring an added layer of magic to Feathers’ story. Designed to engage young readers, the artwork beautifully complements McFadden’s engaging storytelling. Each page is now bursting with color and detail, making the adventures of Feathers even more immersive and enjoyable.
Readers who cherished the original book will find the new edition a delightful enhancement, while newcomers will be drawn into the heartwarming tale for the first time. McFadden’s ability to convey the special bond between humans and animals shines through, making “Feathers the House Duck” a timeless treasure.
Celebrate the re-release of this beloved story by grabbing the newly illustrated edition, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Writers’ Branding, and other major online bookstore retailers. It’s a perfect gift for children and a wonderful way to share the joy of reading.
Join the McFadden family in reliving the charming adventures of Feathers, the house duck who captured their hearts and will surely capture readers. Visit authorbeverleemcfadden.com for more details.
