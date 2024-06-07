Exciting New Edition Coming Soon for “Feathers the House Duck” by Beverlee McFadden
Beloved children's story to feature new illustrations.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement is building as Beverlee McFadden’s cherished book, “Feathers the House Duck,” nears the completion of its new edition. This heartwarming tale, which has captivated readers of all ages, is about to become even more engaging with the addition of adorable, children-friendly illustrations.
Born and raised in southwest Kansas, McFadden’s life on a farm in Minneola inspired this delightful true story. Her firsthand experience raising a duck named Feathers, who grew up inside their home, forms the foundation of this charming narrative. From funny antics to tender moments, Feathers’ adventures are too captivating not to share.
The upcoming revision promises to bring Feathers’ story to life in a whole new way. The new illustrations are designed to engage young readers even more, making the book a perfect addition to any child’s library. These enhancements will help to further convey the unique and lovable personality of Feathers, allowing readers to connect even deeper with the story.
Parents, educators, and children alike will certainly await the release of the updated version. “Feathers the House Duck” stands out not only because it’s a true story but also because it beautifully illustrates the bond between humans and animals. It’s a book that cuts across age, appealing to both children and adults with its humor and heart.
Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and be prepared to welcome Feathers back into homes with open arms. For more information and updates about author Beverlee McFadden and “Feathers the House Duck,” visit authorbeverleemcfadden.com.
