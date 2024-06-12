Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Former Paper Mill Worker with Mesothelioma in Maine to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Talk with One of the Nation's Top Experts About Compensation

"If you are a current or former paper mill worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma in Maine please make compensation a top priority and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are advocates for people who have developed mesothelioma in Maine, and we want them to receive the very best possible financial compensation results-especially if they are a paper mill worker. If you or your loved one is a paper mill worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466.

"Paper Mills have employed thousands of workers in Maine for generations and unfortunately in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s paper mills in Maine were loaded with asbestos. The reason asbestos was used in paper mills in Maine is because it was effective in stopping the spread of fire. Many paper mill workers might have had asbestos exposure on a par with a shipyard worker or a navy veteran.

"If you, or your husband or dad is a current or former paper mill worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma in Maine please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere else in Maine.



Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466