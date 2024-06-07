Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,653 in the last 365 days.

Internationally Known Choreographer Ian Eastwood Joins The Elite Guest Faculty Of Broadway Theatre Project

Ian Eastwood Internationally renowned Choreographer and Dancer

Ian Eastwood Professional Dancer and Choreographer

Broadway Theatre Project

Broadway Theatre Project flyer

Bringing Ian Eastwood in as a guest faculty member to have him teach and choreograph for the apprentices of BTP is excitement at another level”
— Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of BTP
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Eastwood is an Internationally recognized choreographer, highly regarded by the best in the industry for his singular approach to dance and storytelling via his independently produced dance films gone viral on Youtube.com

Most recently named the newest member of the prestigious Rock Steady Crew (est. 1979 by living dance legend Crazy Legs) Eastwood has garnered the respect of peers and greats alike throughout the course of his career.

Having choreographed for artists like Zendaya, Justin Beiber, Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper, and many others, he's become a staple in dance to stars within the industry. Particularly impressive is Eastwoods' work with Jungkook, the South Korean singer and songwriter. Jungkook rose to prominence as a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Eastwood can be seen alongside Jungkook in his musical videos as a main dancer. Jungkook has a music video and title track "Standing Next To You." The video features Ian Eastwood as well as many other well known dancers.

Eastwood has accumulated over 700,000 subscribers and 88 million views on his Youtube account. As his online virality grew with every new piece of choreography released, Ian became a regularly traveling teacher of dance by the age of 16, teaching his peculiar and specific style of choreography around the world while he was still in high school.

"Bringing Ian Eastwood in as a guest faculty member to have him teach and choreograph for the apprentices of BTP is excitement at another level" states Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of Broadway Theatre Project. "

Ian Eastwood has been a contestant on America's Best Dance Crew Season 7, a choreographer and dancer for 'Moswanted Crew' and as the choreographer and lead dancer on Season 1 World Of Dance (NBC).

"The platform Ian has gained through television exposure, his portfolio work in music videos, and the continuation of his own independently produced material has paved the way
to his success, and we are incredibly proud for him to tell his story and to teach our students at BTP this June" states Debra McWaters.

Now having directed videos for artists/brands like Marian
Hill, Lido, PrettyMuch, Tuxedo and Remy Martin, Eastwood intends to solidify his name even further as a director.

At the Broadway Theatre Project Ian will take the students through the stages of choreography giving them the gift of story-telling, combined with unusual movement and musicality. Broadway Theatre Project feels ecstatic to bring such a powerhouse, influencer and creator such as Ian Eastwood to this year's theme of "Shaping The Artist"

For more information visit www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com
--
--

Leslie LaGuardia
LaGuardia Media and Public Relations
+1 518-533-8360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok

Broadway Theatre

You just read:

Internationally Known Choreographer Ian Eastwood Joins The Elite Guest Faculty Of Broadway Theatre Project

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more