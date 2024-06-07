EMU Gets Accepted to the Organization of Turkic States, Turkic Universities Union

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) added a new success to its international achievements by being accepted to the Organization of Turkic States, Turkic Universities Union (TURKUNIB). In addition to its existing connections, EMU advanced its international collaboration to a new dimension with this membership.

Turkic Council (Türk Keneşi) Turkic Universities Union was established in 2013 with the aim of realizing cooperation in the field of higher education between the member countries of the Turkic Council.The Union aims to organize symposiums, academic activities and competitions in the fields of culture, science and sports between the member universities.

With the newly granted membership, EMU is included within a vast collaboration network among Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Hungary and, aims to initiate more collaborations in the field of education as well as actively participating in student and personnel exchange programs.

In a statement made on the topic, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç noted that international accreditations, memberships and collaborations are crucial in terms of moving forward, and that EMU’s power in international platforms cannot be argued. Reminding that EMU’s strength in the international arena is certified by many ranking bodies, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that EMU’s increasing educational quality reflects on its global success.