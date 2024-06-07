Delaware 250 Grants for Museums, Heritage Groups, and Non-Profits – Summer 2024 Cycle

Notice of Funding Opportunity

About Delaware 250

The year 2026 will see the United States Semiquincentennial, the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of America’s (and Delaware’s) independence. This anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on Delaware’s unique history and its contributions over the course of the nation’s history. This is a story that begins millennia before 1776 and continues to the present day. Although this anniversary is rooted in early American military history, this moment in time allows us to reflect upon and celebrate the plurality of histories within the Nation and State. Delaware 250 is an undertaking of the Delaware Heritage Commission, which is housed within the Delaware Public Archives and is part of the Delaware Department of State.

Purpose

The purpose of Delaware 250 grants is to support museums, libraries, non-profit organizations, historic sites, heritage groups, and other such groups in developing programs or other public-facing ventures that help to commemorate the 250th anniversary for Delawareans and Delaware’s visitors. Funding may also be used to conduct research into archival collections, in order to tell a fuller, better-researched, or more inclusive story of the past. Grant funding may also support on-site improvements and other efforts to get sites “visitor ready” for the Semiquincentennial. A potential project or undertaking need not be tied specifically to the history of the Revolutionary War, but it should contribute to a deeper understanding and appreciation of Delaware’s rich history and heritage.

Applicants are encouraged to consider a full and inclusive interpretation of this anniversary, in keeping with Delaware 250 Overarching Themes:

Tell the full and honest story of Delaware’s past, which allows more people to see themselves reflected in our State’s history.

Frame 1776 as a beginning, not the end, of our American story, as we continually strive toward creating “a more perfect union.”

Cultivate a deeper appreciation for Delaware’s history among state residents and visitors, so that we may celebrate our history and inspire the next generation of caretakers of the rich and diverse histories of our State.

Organizations that serve or represent groups or peoples whose histories have been underrepresented or historically marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

All undertakings must include a public-facing element, which should be clearly articulated in the grant narrative.

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to contact Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 Coordinator, at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov or (302) 744-5067.

Eligibility

Eligible entities must be registered non-profit organizations with a board of trustees and must be open to the public on a regular basis or must regularly offer programs or provide a service to the public. Entities must be based in the State of Delaware, and proposed undertakings must benefit or be in service of Delawareans. Individuals are not eligible to apply for grants on their own, although organizations may include individuals as researchers, speakers, artists, creators, etc. within a grant application.

Eligible expenses include (but are not limited to)

The development or implementation of programs or resources for the public related to the Semiquincentennial

The research, development, or mounting of special exhibits or cultural or artistic undertakings related to the Semiquincentennial

Honoraria for speakers, performers, or other outside experts

Purchasing of materials related to such undertakings

Hiring of temporary workers or wages for part-time staff, specifically for a program, project, or research directly tied to the Semiquincentennial

Physical or infrastructure improvements to get sites “visitor ready” for the public

Taking steps necessary to make collections accessible to the public, whether through digital means, allowing for on-site access, or other means of access

Archival or archaeological research, for purposes of telling a fuller, better-researched, or more inclusive story of the past

Materials, supplies, or part-time wages incurred for training of part-time staff and/or volunteers on new interpretive plans, relevant to the 250th anniversary

Ineligible expenses include (but are not limited to)

Salaries for full-time staff or for regularly-scheduled part-time staff as part of their ongoing work (i.e., staffing for regularly scheduled tours)

Ongoing operational expenses

Programs that advance a political agenda or advocate for a public policy

Organizations may be eligible for more than one Delaware 250 grant between January 2024 and December 2026, although they may submit only one application at a time and must finish one grant and submit a final report before applying for another.

Funding Amounts

Applicants for the 2024 summer cycle are encouraged to consider the ranges of

Up to $5,000

$5,001 to $7,500

$7,501 to $10,000*

* Any grants over $7,500 require a fifty percent match, meaning that the grant recipient must match fifty percent of the total award. Matching funding does not need to be monetary and may include the valuation of staff or volunteer time, the use of facilities, or in-kind services.

Delaware 250 grants may be eligible to be used as matching funds for grants that require a match (for example, federal grants).

Timeframe

For funding in Application Deadline Grant Review Grant Notification Grant Report Summer 2024 July 15, 2024 July/Aug. 2024 By Aug. 31, 2024 No later than Nov. 30, 2025 Fall 2024* October 15, 2024 Oct./ Nov. 2024 By Nov. 30, 2024 No later than Feb. 28, 2026 Winter 2025* January 15, 2025 Jan./Feb. 2025 By Feb. 28, 2025 No later than May 31, 2026

* anticipated; a Notice of Funding Opportunity will be posted for Fall and Winter grant cycles

All funds must be spent within twelve months of receiving funds and a final report submitted within three months of the program’s conclusion or of funds being spent. Failure to file a final report may result in ineligibility for subsequent funding. Unspent funds must be returned to Delaware 250.

To Apply

Applications must include

Grant narrative explaining the purpose of the proposed program or undertaking, the need or interest it fills, anticipated audience, and how it relates to the 250 th anniversary and to the Delaware 250 themes, as outlined above. Please be sure to include a description of the public-facing elements of this undertaking. The narrative should be in the range of three (3) to five (5) pages, although applicants requesting larger funding amounts should take care to explain their projects in full detail and may use additional pages as necessary to do so. For projects of $7,501 and over, the narrative should include specific identification of the source and amount of the matching funds.

explaining the purpose of the proposed program or undertaking, the need or interest it fills, anticipated audience, and how it relates to the 250 anniversary and to the themes, as outlined above. Please be sure to include a description of the public-facing elements of this undertaking. The narrative should be in the range of three (3) to five (5) pages, although applicants requesting larger funding amounts should take care to explain their projects in full detail and may use additional pages as necessary to do so. For projects of $7,501 and over, the narrative should include specific identification of the source and amount of the matching funds. Description of the group or organization’s work , including its mission and vision statements, as relevant, and the services, opportunities, or programming that the group or organization typically offers to the public.

, including its mission and vision statements, as relevant, and the services, opportunities, or programming that the group or organization typically offers to the public. Itemized budget , explaining all expenses for which funding is requested. Proposals that include collaboration between two or more entities should identify how funds will be allocated among the collaborators. For projects of $7,501 and over, the budget should include specific notation of the matching funds.

, explaining all expenses for which funding is requested. Proposals that include collaboration between two or more entities should identify how funds will be allocated among the collaborators. For projects of $7,501 and over, the budget should include specific notation of the matching funds. Two (2) letters of support from community members knowledgeable about the organization and endorsing the proposed project or program. Letters of support may not come from board members, staff/volunteers, or their immediate family. In the event that an application includes a collaboration between two or more entities, each partner must submit a letter testifying to their participation and to the financial allocations as presented in the itemized budget.

from community members knowledgeable about the organization and endorsing the proposed project or program. Letters of support come from board members, staff/volunteers, or their immediate family. In the event that an application includes a collaboration between two or more entities, partner must submit a letter testifying to their participation and to the financial allocations as presented in the itemized budget. Optional: Applicants may include any supplemental materials that they feel helps to support their application. Please identify and explain these in the narrative.

Applications should be emailed as a Word document or PDF to Margaret Hughes at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov.

Applications will be reviewed by the Executive Committee of the Delaware 250 Steering Committee. The Executive Committee will make recommendations to the full committee in the quarterly committee meetings (held in February, May, August, and November).

Successful applicants will be required to enroll in the State of Delaware’s vendor system in order to receive grant monies. Details are provided upon notification of grant funding approval. All Delaware 250 grant funding will go through this system.

