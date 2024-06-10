Fukuda Denshi USA awarded Physiological Monitoring Systems Agreement with Premier, Inc.
Fukuda Denshi USA has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Physiological Monitoring Systems with Premier, Inc.
Fukuda Denshi is excited to have the opportunity to work with Premier by providing optimal physiological monitoring solutions, both clinically and financially, for its participating members.”REDMOND, WA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fukuda Denshi USA has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Physiological Monitoring Systems with Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for physiological monitoring equipment and accessories.
“Fukuda Denshi is excited to have the opportunity to work with Premier by providing optimal physiological monitoring solutions, both clinically and financially, for its participating members. Fukuda Denshi achieves this through our exceptional value proposition and lowest total cost of ownership,” states, Kazunori “Jerry” Takemoto, President and CEO, Fukuda Denshi USA.
Physiological Monitoring Equipment and Accessories -- including bedside and transport monitors, central stations, telemetry transmitters / receivers, IT / EMR solutions.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., (Tokyo, Japan) founded in 1939, is a global leader in the research, development, and production of medical electronics equipment with corporate headquarters and manufacturing plants based in Japan and with offices worldwide. Fukuda Denshi USA markets the company’s comprehensive critical-care patient monitoring solutions, 12-lead EKG diagnostic devices, and non-invasive diagnostic vascular screening equipment across the continuum of care. Bringing global experience and decades of product development to the U.S. market, Fukuda Denshi’s technology is remarkably intuitive, exceptionally dependable, and cost effective.
