Fukuda Denshi’s New Vertical Bedside Monitor Wins Doctor’s Support and Design Awards

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeping in line with Fukuda Denshi ’s rich history of innovation, the company has announced another unique healthcare solution for patient monitoring to add to its’ already impressive lineup.The BDS-1001 Bedside Monitor features a one-of-a-kind vertical display, among a host of original features that are guaranteed to ease the workload of healthcare professionals.The device, available in October 2024 for the US, is already making waves in the medical and design communities. In fact, it has received the annual Good Design Award 2023 in Japan.The LookThe BDS-1001 Bedside Monitor was designed keeping both form and functionality in mind. It’s easy to hold, takes up less space, and has a tilted portrait display orientation, making the text easier to read.These factors make it a valuable device to monitor a patient’s health, and one that medical professionals love to use.The screen can be customized to display only the information that the healthcare professional needs, whether its’ measurement values, or waveforms. Users can also quickly switch between a variety of display formats with a simple tap.The menu and user interface have been commended for being extremely easy to navigate, while the universal font was designed to improve readability.The FeaturesThe Bedside Monitor also comes with an innovative and first-of-kind blood pressure measuring system, the smart fNIBP.This system has a unique cuff that is easy to clean, retains its’ shape, and is capable of measuring patients with small pulse wave amplitudes with minimal pressure.The Fukuda original cuffs are strong and resistant to friction while still being comfortable on the patient’s skin.The monitor’s advanced arrhythmia analysis — the AF analysis flow — also reduces false alarms and allows for more stable measurements. To reduce double counting and artifact with the analysis of 28 varied arrhythmias, Fukuda Denshi Inc. has incorporated a unique QRS wave detection filter to provide a more accurate HR measurement. The monitor reduces a healthcare professional’s workload with a patient scoring system. The system includes a Shock Index with indicators for hemorrhagic shock, an Early Warning Score which detects rapid physiological changes at an early stage, and a Rate Pressure Product feature, which displays a score correlating with the amount of oxygen the heart requires. The BDS-1001 also comes equipped with a waveform storage or full-disclosure period of up to 14 days, which acts as a useful patient data management tool in an environment where a central monitor is not required.Finally, the new BDS-1001 Bedside Monitor provides crucial specifications related to ECG, SpO2, and CO2 to be selected according to the requirements of a hospital’s outpatient and inpatient wards.The SpecificationsThe monitor has a 10-inch display, 2.5 hour battery life, and a built-in telemetry.Up to seven waveforms can be displayed, which can be recalled as far back as 300 events and can analyze up to 28 types of arrhythmias.About Fukuda Denshi USA Inc.Fukuda Denshi has over 85 years of experience developing medical technology, starting in 1935 when the company developed Japan’s first cardiograph.In the years since, Fukuda Denshi has designed cardiographs, patient monitoring systems, and other world-class medical engineering devices that are delivered around the globe. Fukuda Denshi was founded with a mission to provide only the best healthcare technology. And with the launch of the award-winning BDS-1001 Bedside Monitor, the company has taken yet another crucial step in achieving this goal.

