The Inn at English Harbour Offers Summer Savings
Guests can take advantage of savings of up to 20% and free rooms!ENGLISH HARBOUR, ST. PAULS, ANTIGUA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inn at English Harbour, a beachfront boutique hotel in the heart of English Harbour in Antigua, is offering savings for the summer and all the way through 2025. The Inn’s 28 spacious suites and cabanas, coupled with prime location and views, make The Inn at English Harbour a perfect spot for a Caribbean getaway.
Guests wishing to visit The Inn at English Harbour can take advantage of several specials:
Stay Longer and Save
Book a minimum of 3 nights and save 20% now through September 1, 2024. Rates start at $445 for a beach cabana ($556 without the discount).
Book a minimum of 7 nights and save 15% October 12, 2024, through December 20, 2025 (blackout dates 12/21/24-01/03/25). Rates start at $544 for a beach cabana ($640 without the discount).
Fine Print: Rates include breakfast, non-motorized water sports, WiFi, daytime water taxi to Neslon’s Dockyard and bottled water service on the beach. Rates do not include tax and service.
Summer Multi-Generational Family Offer:
Between now and August 31, 2024, book two rooms (one for Mom and Dad and one for Grandma and Grandpa) and get a room for the kids for FREE*! Rates start at $876 per room, per night.
Fine Print: Children must be 10 years of age or older, a minimum of 6 nights is required, and this offer is not combinable with any other offer. Two children are included in this offer.
Rates include breakfast and dinner, non-motorized water sports, WiFi, daytime water taxi to Neslon’s Dockyard and bottled water service on the beach. Rates do not include tax and service.
*Each child is subject to a $55 per day meal charge for breakfast and dinner
Honeymoon Special
Book a honeymoon at The Inn and get the following added value with your stay complimentary! This offer may be combined with Stay Longer and Save for extra savings up to 20%!! Rates start at $876 per night for a Junior Suite and $556 per night for a beach cabana.
• Private airport transfers in a town car
• VIP Fast Track at the airport
• Romantic Turndown Amenity
• Bottle of Champagne on arrival
• Upgrade from Junior Suite to Deluxe Junior Suite, valued at over $200 per night (subject to availability)
Fine Print: Available now through Sept. 1, 2024, and from October 15-November 30, 2024. A minimum of 4 nights is required for a honeymoon special. May be combined with Stay Longer and Save for extra savings (7-night minimum applies after October 15, 2024).
To book one of these specials at The Inn at English Harbour, call 268-460-1014 or email reservations at reservations@theinnantigua.com.
The Inn at English Harbour
Ideally located on the captivating southern coast of Antigua, The Inn at English Harbour combines picturesque beauty and historic legend in an intimate boutique resort. The elegant and exclusive Inn blends the perfect balance of historic charm with luxurious and contemporary comfort. Colonial-style cabanas and two-story villas house 28 regally appointed guestrooms across 19 acres of wooded headland near the entrance to English Harbour. The fine dining Terrace Restaurant with wine cellar and the Stone Bar reside in The Inn’s original stone house amid landscaped gardens, while the casual The Reef restaurant is beachfront near the resort’s private pier. Additional amenities include an intimate spa, an infinity-edge pool, tennis courts, a library/tearoom, an upscale boutique, and a private white-sand beach.
