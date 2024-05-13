The Historic Wentworth by the Sea in New Hampshire Commemorates its 150th Anniversary in June
New Hampshire’s oldest seaside resort will celebrate with a series of festivities, events, and offers to honor its rich historyPORTSMOUTH/NEW CASTLE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Wentworth by the Sea, an Opal Collection property, celebrates its 150th anniversary beginning in June of 2024. This exciting celebration will feature special programming at the resort, making it an ideal time to visit Wentworth and not only soak up the history of this grand dame hotel, but also to take advantage of special events available to hotel guests and the public alike.
Beginning in June, several on-property events will commence weekly and be open to hotel guests complimentary, making it the perfect time to visit the resort. These events include twice weekly croquet on the lawn, weekly cooking classes featuring historic menu items, several history tours per week and an elegant weekly high-tea ceremony in the lobby. Available to the public, Wentworth’s main restaurant, Salt Kitchen & Bar, will also feature drink and dinner specials, including cocktails from the past (Gin Rickeys, Sazeracs, Mint Juleps, etc.) and a flight of rare, aged scotch whiskys.
Guests who wish to participate in a truly unique experience can plan a stay around the 150th Anniversary Reception, which is to be held on Friday, June 14th. This historic-themed event has been carefully planned by Wentworth’s executive chef, Michael Lee, and will feature Gilded Era dishes with a modern twist. Chef Lee has raided the menu archives of the Wentworth to bring guests a marquee reception inspired by classic New England flavors of the past. To truly get in the spirit, guests are welcome (even encouraged) to wear period clothing! Space is limited, so don’t wait to purchase tickets. To purchase tickets go here.
The resort is also offering a $150 for 150 travel deal. Guests booking stays on or after June 1 will receive $150 resort credit to be used on property indulgences like Salt dining, treatments at the Opal Spa, room service and more. This offer does have blackout dates and is not combinable with other offers. To see all details and book, visit here.
Wentworth by the Sea History: A Brief Timeline
• Built by Charles and Sarah Campbell, the “Wentworth House” opened in June 1874 and weekly rates ranged from $14-$28.
• In 1879, Wentworth was acquired by Portsmouth politician and ale tycoon Frank Jones, who implemented grand upgrades, including the addition of the iconic three towers and curved mansard roof.
• In 1905, the Wentworth hosted Japanese and Russian delegates during the Russo-Japanese War peace talks.
• Henry Beckwith, a wealthy Massachusetts manufacturer, purchased the hotel in 1919 and renamed it Wentworth by the Sea.
• In 1946, the hotel was purchased by the Smiths, a hotel family. Thus began a 34-year run of sky-rocketing revenue and loyal guests returning year after year. The Smiths retired in 1980 and sold the property.
• From 1980-1999, the property changed ownership multiple times and fell into a sad state of disrepair and seemed doomed to the wrecking ball.
• In the ’90s, a non-profit group formed called The Friends of Wentworth. This group worked tirelessly to save the property from wreckage with the hopes to restore the historic landmark to its original glory.
• In 1999, the owners of Opal Collection bought the hotel and renovated it. In 2003, Wentworth by the Sea re-opened and lives on as a cherished piece of New Hampshire history.
Wentworth by the Sea
Wentworth by the Sea is the crown jewel of the island of New Castle, an historic settlement located less than 10 minutes from downtown Portsmouth. The expansive, elegant resort features 161 luxurious room rooms and suites, two pools, an on-property spa and fitness center, clay tennis court and gardens built for exploring. Wentworth by the Sea is a member of the Historic Hotels of America and a part of the Opal Collection family of properties.
Opal Collection
Opal Collection is a premier assortment of luxury hotels and resorts, located in the most treasured destinations on the East Coast. Spanning north from Bar Harbor, Maine, to the southernmost tip of Key West, Florida, this collection of properties offers curated, memorable getaways for every traveler.
