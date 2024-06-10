Kleinschmidt Welcomes Paul Drew as Dam Safety Section Manager
Seasoned engineering professional with more than 17 years of industry experience
Paul’s expertise in dam safety and his experience with FERC guidelines will be a tremendous asset to our team”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Paul D. Drew, P.E., CFM as Dam Safety Section Manager.
— Nick Ciomei, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt
Paul is a senior water resources engineer with more than 17 years of experience in hydrologic and hydraulic (H&H) modeling, water resource planning, design and construction, public engagement and project management. Paul has over a decade of experience in dam evaluation, design, construction, monitoring, and operation for numerous FERC-licensed hydroelectric projects, state-regulated dams, tailings basin and coal ash impoundments in more than 15 states.
Paul brings extensive experience with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Engineering Guidelines and risk-informed decision-making. Paul has served as the H&H Subject Matter Expert (SME) in FERC Potential Failure Mode Analyses (PFMAs), Screening Level Risk Assessments (SLRAs), Semi-Quantitative Risk Assessments (SQRAs) and has completed the USSD SQRA Training Course DLS-103 Leveraging PFMA to Perform SQRA in 2021.Notably, he served as the H&H SME for the Advanced Screening Level Risk Analysis of five FERC-regulated dams in 2019 and 2021, contributing to a pilot study for the new FERC regulations.
“Paul’s expertise in dam safety and his experience with FERC guidelines will be a tremendous asset to our team”, says Nick Ciomei, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt, “We are excited to welcome him and look forward to his contributions to our projects.”
“I am thrilled to join Kleinschmidt and work with such a talented team of professionals”, says Paul Drew, Dam Safety Section Manager at Kleinschmidt. “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s commitment to dam safety and environmental stewardship.”
Paul holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Wisconsin and a Certified Floodplain Manager. Paul is an active member of the Midwest Hydropower Users Group (MHUG), the National Hydropower Association (NHA) and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO).
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
