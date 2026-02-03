Kleinschmidt Associates Wins National EBJ Award for Novel Fish Movement Modeling Technology

2025 EBJ Award

Emergent™ framework advances behavior-based river modeling to improve fish passage, hydropower performance and ecological outcomes

Emergent™ allows us to model how fish respond to changing flows, giving project teams clearer insight into how to balance energy production with ecological outcomes.” — said Kevin Nebiolo, Senior Scientist at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates has received a 2025 Business Achievement Award from Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) in the Information Technology category, recognizing the firm’s innovative approach to modeling fish movement in complex river systems.The award highlights Kleinschmidt’s Emergent™ framework, an advanced modeling tool developed by Senior Scientist Kevin Nebiolo, that simulates how fish navigate real-world hydraulic conditions. By integrating behavior-based science with hydrodynamic modeling, the tool helps engineers and resource managers design more effective fish passage solutions, flow management strategies, and improve ecological performance at hydropower and river infrastructure facilities.Each year, EBJ honors companies across the environmental industry for achievements in growth, innovation, technology, project merit, industry leadership, and social contribution.“This recognition underscores how science-driven technology can directly inform better infrastructure decisions,” said Kevin Nebiolo, senior scientist at Kleinschmidt. “Emergent™ allows us to model how fish respond to changing flows, giving project teams clearer insight into how to balance energy production with ecological outcomes.”“In a year of growth but some volatility for the $570-billion U.S. environmental industry in 2025, a number of companies distinguished themselves with business model evolution, new practices, technical innovation, M&A, or signature projects that merit the special recognition of an EBJ Business Achievement Award,” said Grant Ferrier, editor of Environmental Business Journal and chair of the EBJ Business Achievement Award selection committee.The 2025 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXIV on April 1-3, 2026, in San Diego, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com Environmental Business JournalEnvironmental Business Journal has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.* Environmental Business Journalprovides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry, including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation & industrial services, water & wastewater equipment, air quality & pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental instrumentation & information systems.

