International observers to the European Parliament elections to hold press conference on Monday

BRUSSELS, 7 June 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the elections to the European Parliament.

What:

  • A press conference of the ODIHR observation mission to the European parliamentary elections
  • Journalists can attend the press conference in person or online
  • Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

  • Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission
  • Mark Stevens, Deputy Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission

When:

  • 12:00 local time (GMT +2) on 10 June 2024

Where:

  • Anna Politkovskaya Room, SPAAK 0A50, European Parliament, Brussels

Registration:

  • Journalists with media accreditation for the European Parliament are welcome to attend the press conference in person
  • Journalists wishing to attend and ask questions remotely can connect via Interactio

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

