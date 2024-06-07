International observers to the European Parliament elections to hold press conference on Monday

BRUSSELS, 7 June 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the elections to the European Parliament.

What:

A press conference of the ODIHR observation mission to the European parliamentary elections

Journalists can attend the press conference in person or online

Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission

Mark Stevens, Deputy Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission

When:

12:00 local time (GMT +2) on 10 June 2024

Where:

Anna Politkovskaya Room, SPAAK 0A50, European Parliament, Brussels

Registration:

Journalists with media accreditation for the European Parliament are welcome to attend the press conference in person

Journalists wishing to attend and ask questions remotely can connect via Interactio

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl