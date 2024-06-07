International observers to the European Parliament elections to hold press conference on Monday
BRUSSELS, 7 June 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference to present their findings following the elections to the European Parliament.
What:
- A press conference of the ODIHR observation mission to the European parliamentary elections
- Journalists can attend the press conference in person or online
- Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here
Who:
- Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission
- Mark Stevens, Deputy Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission
When:
- 12:00 local time (GMT +2) on 10 June 2024
Where:
- Anna Politkovskaya Room, SPAAK 0A50, European Parliament, Brussels
Registration:
- Journalists with media accreditation for the European Parliament are welcome to attend the press conference in person
- Journalists wishing to attend and ask questions remotely can connect via Interactio
For more information, please contact:
Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl