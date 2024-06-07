"What helped me with my anxiety was to simply accept how I feel"

Dominika reflects on her journey with anxiety disorder and stress-induced health issues. She notes that Rethink Mental Illness’ Advice and Information Service and a talking therapy gave her the tools to appreciate life more.

I’m in my late 20s and have been suffering from generalised anxiety disorder for the last eight years. I had anxious episodes when I was younger, but only started seeing how disruptive it was when I started university at 18 years old in the UK. I was born in Poland and chose to study abroad to learn English.

I wish I had someone like me at university, to tell me what to do when I got stressed and tense. Looking back on it, I needed healthy stress coping strategies, like learning how to release stored emotions instead of suppressing them. I could have asked for help earlier.

I was working part-time whilst studying, and wasn’t giving myself any breaks. Meditation or yoga wasn’t working for me either. At some point, my body had had enough, and I started experiencing psychosomatic disorder and health issues from stress.

I experienced heart palpitations, vertigo and strong physical reactions, such as nausea and like the world was spinning. I wasn’t socialising or going out often when other students were enjoying themselves, as I didn’t want to feel bad physically. However, I pushed through university as hard as I could. I felt like I couldn’t fail university and graduated three years later.