Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) Recognitions

Three Nebraska teachers have been selected as state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the nation’s highest honor for K–12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.

The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Megan Mullen from Paxton Consolidated Schools, Miranda Orellana from Riley Elementary, Lincoln Public Schools, and Thomas McChristian from Bennet Elementary in Palmyra District OR-1 will represent Nebraska.

The teachers were honored by the State Board during the June meeting.

Presidential Teaching Award

Teacher of the Year Quarterly Report

Scott Phillips, the 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, presented highlights from his year so far. Scott has been presenting at many conferences and events both in Nebraska and across the country. He also was an honored guest at the White House where all of the state Teachers of the Year were invited to an official State Dinner. Scott will be heading to NASA Space Camp soon and will continue to represent Nebraska at even more speaking engagements and events.

Scott Phillips

reVISION Action Grants

The purpose of the reVISION Action Grant is to improve, modernize, and expand career and

technical education (CTE) programs to align with Nebraska’s economic priorities and workforce demands. The reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds for eligible secondary and postsecondary recipients to help implement the action steps developed and identified throughout the reVISION local needs assessment process.

For the 2024-2025 year, a total of 38 grant applications were received, with a total funding request of $2.6 million. Applications were reviewed and scored by review teams. Based on those scores, approval was requested for 19 awards totaling more than $1.6 million.

reVISION Action Grants

CPR and AED Training

The NDE will provide comprehensive CPR and AED training to schools, equipping staff with essential life-saving skills to effectively respond to emergencies. The objective of this training is to empower school personnel to confidently handle critical situations and safeguard the well-being of students and colleagues alike.

State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF)

Grant

Board members voted to accept the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF)

Grant from the US Department of Labor. The grant is anticipated to be awarded in June. The funding will help expand Nebraska’s teacher apprentice program started this year with three pilot projects.

The grant will help to hire staff to implement the program and expand to more schools as well as provide funding to start new programs.

SAEF Grant

School Accreditation

Rule 10 contains the regulations and procedures for the accreditation of schools. Schools that are accredited submit an assurance statement and reports that are evaluated by Department staff to determine compliance with regulatory requirements.

Upon favorable action by the Board, accreditation is granted for one school year from each July 1 through June 30. Renewal is granted based upon compliance with Rule 10 during the prior school year.

List of Accredited Schools for 2024-2025

Approval of New Non-public Schools

A governing body seeking approval of a new nonpublic school must submit their application to the Nebraska Department of Education. After an application is submitted, there is a review and a visit to the school to determine the school’s ability to comply with approval regulations (Rule 14). If it is determined that the applicant school can comply with approval regulations, a recommendation by the Commissioner is made to the Board that the applicant school be granted conditional approval.

If the Board grants conditional approval to a school, the approval shall last one school year.

List of New Approved Schools for 2024-2025

Rule 28 and 29 Revisions, Elimination of the Professional Practices Commission

Rule 28 currently provides procedures for professional practices determinations by the State

Board of Education regarding educators holding nonpublic school certificates. Rule 29

currently does the same for educators holding public school certificates, except that the

provisions of Rule 29 only govern the process upon the receipt of a recommendation from

the Professional Practices Commission (PPC).

LB 1306 (2024) was passed and signed by the Governor. The measure eliminates the PPC. The proposed revisions and repeal eliminate the PPC from the process, eliminate the

distinction between public and nonpublic school certificates, and rely on existing procedures

for contested cases.