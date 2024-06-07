More elementary school classrooms coming to North Vancouver

CANADA, June 7 - Families in North Vancouver will have 100 more student spaces, part of government’s plan to expand schools faster.

“As we welcome more students to fast-growing communities like North Vancouver, we are finding better solutions to deliver more classrooms as quickly as possible,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This new expansion will serve students for decades to come.”

A new four-classroom prefabricated addition is coming to Westview Elementary school. The use of prefabricated materials means students will have modern learning environments, which include multiple classrooms that can be connected by corridors. The new classrooms are expected to be ready for students by fall 2025. With sustainable and energy-efficient designs, the additions also align with the Province’s CleanBC targets and meet B.C.’s enhanced energy requirements.

“North Vancouver is a wonderful place to raise a family, and it’s important that we’re doing what we can to ensure our schools can keep up with the growth,” said Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale. “This addition to Westview Elementary will help quickly bring much needed student spaces to our community.”

The $6 million for this project is part of government’s $172 million in investments over the previous six years for new, expanded and upgraded schools in North Vancouver. This includes new funding for a 585-seat Cloverley elementary school, the recently completed seismic upgrades at Mountainside Secondary, the seismic replacement and expansion at Handsworth Secondary, and a 145-seat expansion at Lynn Valley Elementary.

“Adding capacity to accommodate our growing student population is a top priority for our school district,” said Linda Munro, chair, North Vancouver Board of Education. “A prefabricated addition will quickly address the urgent need for more classroom spaces at Westview Elementary and deliver purpose-built learning environments that support student achievement. This initiative not only supports our educational goals, it also aligns with our sustainability targets, which supports our environmental stewardships goals as well.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has resulted in more than 25,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

To learn more about the North Vancouver School District, visit: https://www.sd44.ca

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects