Strategic Impact Alliance: Midwest Studies Group and APT Communications, Marketing, and Media Join Forces
I feel this partnership is a natural progression for both of our firms, and I am excited about the enhanced value we will bring to clients through the Strategic Impact Alliance.”WATERLOO, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Studies Group and APT Communications, Marketing, and Media have announced the formation of the Strategic Impact Alliance, a partnership between the two consulting agencies. This alliance combines expertise in fundraising, strategic planning, marketing, and communications to better serve nonprofits, schools, government entities, and businesses with comprehensive, full-service offerings.
— Chuck Rowe, Co-Founder of Strategic Impact Alliance
Midwest Studies Group, led by Founder Chuck Rowe, has built a reputation for excellence in fundraising and strategic planning. APT Communications, Marketing, and Media, founded by Abby Turpin, is known for its innovative and hands-on approach to marketing and communications initiatives. The Strategic Impact Alliance blends these strengths to offer tailored solutions to clients, driving growth and impact.
The primary goal of the Strategic Impact Alliance is to serve as a comprehensive resource for organizations and businesses. By providing an extensive array of services, including strategic planning, organizational development, fundraising, marketing, communications, media, and public relations, the Alliance ensures that clients receive customized support tailored to their unique needs. Although both agencies will maintain their independent operations, the Alliance enables them to capitalize on each other’s strengths when needed, thereby enhancing their ability to drive substantial growth and impact.
"I've followed Abby’s career since her days as a news journalist and have always respected her unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence in every organization she has been a part of,” said Chuck Rowe, Founder of Midwest Studies Group. “I feel this partnership is a natural progression for both of our firms, and I am excited about the enhanced value we will bring to clients through the Strategic Impact Alliance. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to help our clients achieve their strategic goals."
"I have had the privilege of working alongside numerous dedicated professionals, and Chuck Rowe stands out as one of the most genuinely committed individuals I've encountered. His dedication to elevating every organization he works with aligns perfectly with our mission at APT,” said Abby Turpin. “Through the Strategic Impact Alliance, we are poised to offer every service an organization needs to be successful. Our comprehensive services are designed to empower organizations to achieve their goals and thrive in their respective fields. I’m thrilled about this partnership and the work we will do for clients together.”
To connect with the Strategic Impact Alliance, please visit strategicimpactalliance.com.
About Midwest Studies Group: Midwest Studies Group is a leading consulting firm specializing in fundraising, strategic planning, and organizational development. Founded by Chuck Rowe, the firm has built a reputation for excellence by providing tailored solutions that drive growth and impact for nonprofits, educational institutions, government entities, and businesses. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and results, Midwest Studies Group partners with clients to achieve their goals and enhance their missions. For more information, visit midweststudiesgroup.com.
About APT Communications, Marketing, and Media: APT Communications, Marketing, and Media is a consulting agency that enhances organizational goals through genuine listening, impactful storytelling, and strategic solutions. Founded by Abby Powell Turpin, APT is committed to providing hands-on marketing, communications, and media services. APT assists clients across various sectors in uniquely and effectively communicating their messages and achieving their objectives, enabling organizations to elevate their presence and drive meaningful results. For more information, visit apt-communications.com.
