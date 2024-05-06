Renowned Social and Environmental Activist, Caulin Donaldson, Named Official Spokesperson for National CleanUp Day
National CleanUp Day® is the largest single-day cleanup event in the U.S.
Being chosen as the spokesperson for National CleanUp Day holds significant meaning for me, as I live and breathe getting the word out about the importance of taking care of our country and our world.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Social and Environmental Activist, Caulin Donaldson, known as 'Trash Caulin', has been named Official Spokesperson for National CleanUp Day®, the largest single-day cleanup event in the United States. Set to take place on September 21 this year, the collaboration between National CleanUp Day and Caulin Donaldson seeks to ignite widespread awareness and engagement, reaching over four million people combined.
With an expansive TikTok following surpassing 2.2 million, Caulin Donaldson showcases his daily endeavors to combat litter along the beaches of his home state, Florida. His dedication to this cause caught the attention of ANT Creative, whose partners initially connected with Donaldson in 2022.
Reflecting on Donaldson's active and engaged followers of young environmentalists, Abby Turpin of ANT Creative stated, "Caulin is one of those rare individuals whose passion for making the world a better place is simply contagious. What sets Caulin apart is his unwavering action. He's not just talking the talk; he's out there literally walking the walk and picking up litter. He has transformed his community for the better, and now, combined with the conventional scope of National CleanUp Day, his efforts will ripple across all 50 states. We are honored to have him as the face of National CleanUp Day, igniting a movement that encourages countless others to join in safeguarding our planet."
Donaldson's passionate advocacy for his cause has garnered attention in publications such as Tampa Bay Times and Adweek. As cited in The New York Times, he expressed, “I hate when people say one person can’t make a change. It takes a whole group, but it takes one person to start. One person to inspire. One person to raise a voice.” Leveraging his platform, he educates others about the ease and importance of cleanup efforts, shedding light on the detrimental effects of litter on our planet. Notably, he crafts and refines his own content, employing strategic initiatives to capture attention, such as his innovative ‘Twelve Days of Trashmas’ series and ‘Toys, Trash, and Treasure’ series. Additionally, his initiative of introducing "take a toy, leave a toy" boxes, in collaboration with a local commissioner in his community, underscores his dedication. This effort culminated in official approval for placement on beaches, marking the recognition that his work is contributing to a movement serving the greater good.
“I picked up a few pieces of trash one day and it literally changed my life,” said Donaldson. “I’ve explored my town and have grown close with my community in a way I never would have imagined, all because a few cigarette butts were chillin’ on the beach. Now, I'm committed to spreading this awareness to communities nationwide. Being chosen as the spokesperson for National CleanUp Day holds significant meaning for me, as I live and breathe getting the word out about the importance of taking care of our country and our world. Join us in our mission!”
National CleanUp Day was established in 2017. Uniting the forces of over 2 million volunteers toward a common goal, National CleanUp Day, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit, partners with Earth Day and the U.N.-recognized World Cleanup Day.
In expressing his vision for National CleanUp Day, Donaldson emphasizes its mission to engage new audiences, particularly the next generation, with whom he shares a profound connection. "Bringing Caulin's tireless effort and his millions of followers into the scope and scale of National CleanUp Day is how we will make a difference. It's clear that solely relying on government or big business isn't sufficient. We need a sustained grassroots movement, creating a culture of care and cleanliness that all people see as a responsibility or duty - frankly, it's just the right thing to do. The way Caulin leads by example and inspires others is simply fantastic. That said, we call on sponsors to help support these millions of caring individuals and help get the message out to millions more," said Noah Ullman on behalf of National CleanUp Day.
For detailed information on participating in National CleanUp Day on September 21, visit nationalcleanupday.org and antcreative.ai, and learn more about Donaldson's work at trashcaulin.com and follow him on TikTok and Instagram: @trashcaulin.
Press Contact: ANT Creative, info@antcreative.ai
About National CleanUp Day: National CleanUp Day, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is more than an annual event - it's a powerful call to action for individuals to take responsibility for keeping our urban, rural, and outdoor spaces free of litter and trash. We engage individuals, communities, and organizations to instill a sense of responsibility and environmental stewardship. To learn more about our initiatives, upcoming events, and how you can contribute to the movement, visit nationalcleanupday.org.
About ANT Creative: With a cumulative 70 years of marketing and communications expertise, ANT Creative embodies the resilience of an ant colony in its approach. Founded by Abby Turpin, Noah Ullman, and Tim Shephard, former leaders in a national nonprofit's marketing and communications department, the ANT team seamlessly integrates cutting-edge AI technologies into authentic storytelling. Operating nationally, we bring together a network of top-tier professionals cultivated during collaborations, streamlining processes with AI for unparalleled speed and productivity. At ANT Creative, our mission is clear: craft impactful narratives that deeply resonate with your audience and contribute to positive and lasting change. Explore our transformative narratives at antcreative.ai.
