Vinci Housewares, the Cold Brew Coffee Maker Experts, Debuts Express 2 Cold Brew Electric Cold Brew Coffee Maker
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry-leading developer of innovative kitchen electronics, Vinci Housewares, is eager to introduce to the market its Express 2 Cold Brew, a variation of its top-selling Express Cold Brew with thoughtful new features, including a plastic carafe in place of the original glass model, a touch button interface for personalized brew strength, and a lower price point at $59.99 instead of $79.99.
With its patented Circle Flow Brewing Technology, The Vinci Express 2 Cold Brew Coffee Maker delivers exceptionally smooth, superior tasting, fully extracted cold brew in minutes. This cutting-edge method developed by Vinci’s engineers lessens acidity and enhances the flavor compared to traditional brewing methods.
Customers will appreciate the uncomplicated three-step process - simply add grounds, add water, and select your preferred brew strength to suit your taste between light, medium, bold, or extra bold.
Designed to minimize kitchen clutter, this all-in-one coffee maker allows for brewing, serving, and storing coffee, eliminating the need for multiple containers. Plus, the sleek and compact design saves counter space, and its smart self-clean function makes cleaning effortless.
"Cold brew coffee aficionados will appreciate that the new Express 2 Cold Brew delivers the same delightful results as our popular Express Cold Brew, yet at a lower price made possible by swapping the glass carafe for a BPA-free plastic alternative and a new press button interface,” says Adrian Rivera, inventor and Vinci Housewares CEO.
“Our customers are at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to integrate their feedback into product developments. This newest addition to our coffee maker line is further proof of our commitment to designing innovative, top- quality, affordable options in the at-home specialty beverage space.”
Vinci Housewares is the industry’s new authority on deluxe cold brew at-home saving consumers money on pricey cafe cold brew drinks without any sacrifice to their taste buds. In fact, Vinci’s line of cold brew coffee makers, which includes the new Cold Brew 360, featuring game-changing Dual Filter 360 Brewing Technology that allows water to permeate the grounds from both inside and outside the coffee grounds, The Express Cold Brew, and now the Express 2 Cold Brew, far exceed the quality of standard brewing methods thanks to Vinci’s team of engineers passionate about the coffee-drinking experience.
Learn more about the Express 2 Cold Brew Coffee Maker and purchase at https://vincihousewares.com/products/vinci-express-2-cold-brew-electric-cold-brew-coffee-maker. It is also available on Amazon.
All Vinci products offer free shipping throughout the US on orders over $50 and hassle-free returns with a 1 year manufacturer warranty.
About Vinci Housewares
Vinci Housewares was founded by a team of engineers committed to developing quality kitchen products that improve your overall beverage experience. The company is dedicated to developing home kitchen appliances that deliver on its core promise of superior functionality, ease of use, and durability. Vinci’s seasoned product development team holds over 100 patents, bringing a breadth of experience to the product development and design process.
