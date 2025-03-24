Pets Best Life Sole Distributor of Longevity15, Featuring Molecule Proven to Extend Quality of Life for Mammals

Canine Supplement for Long Term Health and Wellness Now Available for Our Furry Family Members

We’re excited to partner with Dr. Venn-Watson to bring this once-in-a-century solution to our furry friends.” — Pets Best Life CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Roetheli

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pets Best Life ( https://petsbestlife.com/ ) is proud to announce that it is the sole distributor of Longevity15 , a supplement that supports long-term health and wellness for dogs.Both the human-grade Fatty15 supplement and the Longevity15 canine supplement are based on the C15 molecule, discovered by Dr. Venn-Watson to extend the quality of life for mammals by enhancing cell strength and supporting heart, liver and kidney functions. Venn-Watson originally tested this molecule on dolphins, increasing the life of these mammals by about 80%. The molecule is the first in 90 years to meet specific functional needs of mammals. She’s now authored a new book due out on March 25th from Simon and Schuster called The Longevity Nutrient “We’re excited to partner with Dr. Venn-Watson to bring this once-in-a-century solution to our furry friends," notes Pets Best Life CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Roetheli. “Her research, first on dolphins, has provided amazing potential for all mammals and we’re thrilled to offer this product for dog owners.”Fatty15 has 40 patents, over 100 peer-reviewed scientific papers, and won the Newsweek Reader’s Choice Award as #1 Best Supplement Brand. Longevity15 from Pets Best Life is all about extending the quality of life and health of dogs. “C15:0 is a startling new discovery that taps into so many ways to extend longevity” –David Asprey 4X New York Times Bestselling author.About Pets Best Life:In 1996, Joe and his wife Judy turned entrepreneurs when they began a pet food/treat company with the dental treat known by many dogs and cats as “Greenies”. After growing the company to the eighth largest pet food/treat company in the world and receiving over four dozen awards, the company was sold to Mars, Inc. in 2006. Since then, Joe and Judy have remained entrepreneurs today with their launch of Yummy Combs, a full-body pet treat that addresses dental health, superior nutrition, and great taste while actively battling choking hazards through exceptional product innovations. Yummy Combsare available at PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, Pet Supermarket, Chewy, Amazon and select independent pet stores and vet clinics. Longevity15 is available at Pets Best Life and in 565 Sam’s Pharmacies.

