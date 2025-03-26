Victor + Valor®: Giving Military Entrepreneurs the Tools to Succeed

Nonprofit Provides Free Branding, Marketing & Business Support to Military Families

AUSTIN, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military families face career instability with every move, but Victor + Valor , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is changing the game. By offering hands-on branding, marketing, and business development—completely free—Victor + Valoris helping military entrepreneurs turn their ideas into profitable businesses that thrive, no matter where duty calls.“Military families don’t need generic advice—they need real tools,” says founder Ali Craig. “We create the assets, marketing, and strategies they need to grow and scale.” Since its launch, Victor + Valorhas helped over 100 military family businesses develop branding, pricing strategies, and marketing plans, including:• Luna Leaf Wellness – Transformed from concept to a fully branded business• The Pillar Foundation – Expanded its impact through strategic branding• Victor + ValorPublishing – Helped military families become Amazon bestsellers, ensuring they retain 100% of their rights and revenue• No-Cost Business Support, Fueled by Donors & VolunteersVictor + Valoris entirely donor-funded, ensuring military entrepreneurs never pay for services. Supporters can:• Volunteer – Offer branding, marketing, or business mentorship• Partner – Fund programs that empower military entrepreneurs• Donate – Provide resources that fuel hands-on support• Looking Ahead: Expanding Impact in 2025This year, Victor + Valorwill launch a hybrid professional training program, combining on-demand education with live mentorship. In 2026, it will introduce teen entrepreneurship cohorts for military kids, including Gold Star families. Long-term plans include Victor + ValorRanch, a dedicated space for in-person training, branding intensives, and marketing workshops designed to set military entrepreneurs up for success. “We’re not just helping military entrepreneurs—we’re building an ecosystem where their success becomes the norm,” says Craig.About Founder Ali CraigAli Craig, a renowned branding expert and best-selling author, has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, ABC News, Yahoo Finance, Fox News, Business Insider, and The Associated Press. A former host of Fix My Brand and branding expert for The List, Craig brings over two decades of expertise in branding, marketing, and entrepreneurship. For more information please visit: https://www.victorvalor.org/ Email: ali@victorvalor.orgPhone: (512) 790.5686Website: https://www.victorvalor.org/publishing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.