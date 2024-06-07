Lyra trial adjourned after harrowing evidence

The trial of three men charged with the murder of journalist and NUJ member Lyra McKee was adjourned on Friday until June 13th, following harrowing evidence at Belfast Crown Court regarding the cause of her death.

Three Derry men have been charged with Lyra’s murder, possessing a firearm and ammunition and other linked offences including rioting and both possessing and throwing petrol bombs.

The trio are Paul McIntyre (56) from Kells Walk, 23-year-old Jordan Devine from Bishop Street and Peter Cavanagh (35) from Mary Street.

The prosecution case is that while whilst none of the three defendants were the gunman who fired the fatal shot their actions at the scene “are demonstrative of their involvement in the joint enterprise to possess and fire the weapon with the requisite intent for murder.”

Former Northern Ireland assistant state pathologist Dr Christopher Johnston gave evidence of carrying out a postmortem examination.

Dr Johnston said:

“I was informed that Lyra McKee had been observing rioting on the Creggan Estate on the 18th of April 2019 when a gunman emerged from the crowd and shots were fired. “She was struck by a bullet, sustained a cardiac arrest at the scene and she died despite attempts at cardiac resuscitation. “The bullet struck the right side of her head ...and travelled in a horizontal plane from right to left,” he said adding that it would “have caused immediate unconsciousness and very rapid death.”

Seven co-accused, also from Derry, are facing charges including rioting and throwing petrol bombs.

They are Christopher Gillen (43) from Balbane Pass, Joseph Campbell (23) from Gosheden Gardens, 32-year old Patrick Gallagher from John Field Place, Jude McCrory (26) from Gartan Square, Joseph Barr (36) from Sandringham Drive, 55-year old Kieran McCool from Ballymagowan Gardens and William Elliot (57), who is also from Ballymagowan Gardens. All ten defendants have denied the charges.

The non-jury trial is due to resume on June 13.

