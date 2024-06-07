Celebrating Pride month - June 2024

The NUJ is offering wristbands to members interested in attending London Pride on a first come first served basis – please contact [email protected]

Pride Month is dedicated to the celebration of LGBTQ+ communities, not only does it honour the huge achievements in striving for inclusivity and equality, but it also marks the struggles of the past and draws attention to the issues still being faced today in an all too often hostile environment.

Pride month traces its roots back to the 1969 Stonewall riots widely considered to be a watershed moment, the first pride marches taking place the following year, on 28 June 1970, eventually evolving into a full month of LGBTQ+ pride. Journalists since have been documenting with images and articles, some of the first images appearing in NY Daily News in 1969.

Natasha Hirst, NUJ president, said:

“As a photographer, being able to look back at images of the past and seeing how far things have come is essential as a reminder not only of the accomplishments of LGBTQ+ community but in recognising there is still more to do. Pride is a protest and protecting LGBTQ+ rights is just as important now as it was then.”

In 2023 in a report commissioned by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity found that 82% of journalist LGBTQ+ respondents reported having faced trolling, with 56% facing homophobic harassment. This has the capacity if left unchallenged to have a chilling effect on journalists and journalism.

Cristina Lago, Co-Chair, NUJ Equality Council said:

“LGBTQ+ journalists have always existed and have always been out in the streets covering issues relating to our community and the wider society, producing excellent and timely journalism. At the NUJ Equality Council, we want a media industry that recognises and values these stories and voices. That’s why at this year’s TUC LGBTQ+ conference our delegation will be calling for a strong LGBTQ+ media while we continue fighting against the closure of LGBTQ+ focused and led outlets at a time of increased hostility."

The NUJ hope our members will join in the celebrations and in solidarity by attending Pride events across the country.

