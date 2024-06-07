Submit Release
Treasury, IRS release guidance for the Energy Community Bonus Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act

IR-2024-157, June 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service today issued Notice 2024-48PDF that publishes information taxpayers may use to determine whether they meet certain requirements under the Statistical Area Category or the Coal Closure Category in Notice 2023-29 for purposes of qualifying for the Energy Community Bonus Credit.

These lists are provided in Appendix 1PDF and Appendix 2PDF of this notice. Appendix 1 pertains to the Statistical Area Category and Appendix 2 pertains to the Coal Closure Category.

In addition to the guidance issued today, the IRS also updated the frequently asked questions for energy communities.

More information can be found on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 page on IRS.gov.

