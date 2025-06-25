Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee 2025 Annual Report includes recommendations to Congress and IRS

IR-2025-72, June 25, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC) released its 2025 annual report today with 14 recommendations – four to Congress and 10 to the IRS.

The committee recommended to the IRS to update tax return forms to enhance security and combat fraud and identity theft, review and update the current list of Modernized e-File reject codes and explanations, promote greater information sharing between the IRS, states and industry partners, and build on current IRS efforts to transition taxpayers to digital interactions.

“Increasing digital transactions is one of the Internal Revenue Service’s key goals,” said IRS Commissioner Billy Long. “I appreciate the significant effort the Committee put into this report, and I look forward to reviewing its recommendations.”

The recommendations to Congress included a request to consider tax simplification when implementing tax policy goals, authority for the IRS to regulate non-credentialed tax return preparers, predictable funding of the IRS for efficient and effective taxpayer service and prioritization of continued technology modernization enhancements.

The report PDF was released today at a public meeting in Washington, D.C.

IRS Commissioner Long thanked five members of the committee whose terms ended today:

Vernon Barnett , ETAAC Chair and Commissioner, Alabama Department of Revenue.

, ETAAC Chair and Commissioner, Alabama Department of Revenue. Jerry Gaddis , Founder and CEO, Tropical Tax Solutions.

, Founder and CEO, Tropical Tax Solutions. Argi O’Leary , Principal in Advocacy Practice, Ryan, LLC.

, Principal in Advocacy Practice, Ryan, LLC. RaeAnn Pilarski , Senior Manager, Code for America.

, Senior Manager, Code for America. Keith Richardson, Deputy CFO and Tax Commissioner, District of Columbia.

The ETAAC operates under the rules of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. It works closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators and the nation's tax industry, established in 2015 to fight tax-related identity theft and cybercrime.

ETAAC members represent various segments of the tax community, including individual and business taxpayers, tax professionals and preparers, tax software developers, payroll service providers, the financial industry and state and local governments.

For more information, visit Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC) .