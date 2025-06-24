Long sworn in as the 51st IRS Commissioner

IR-2025-70, June 23, 2025

WASHINGTON — Billy Long was sworn in as the 51st Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service on June 16. Long was confirmed by the Senate on June 12.

In a message to all employees, Long said he plans to develop a more taxpayer-friendly agency by transforming the culture at the IRS during his tenure. “In my first 90 days I plan to ask you, my employee partners, to help me develop a new culture here. I’m big on culture, and I’m anxious to develop one that makes your lives and the taxpayers’ lives better,” Long wrote.

Long served as a U.S. representative for Missouri’s 7th Congressional district from 2011 to 2023. Prior to his time in Congress, he was a real estate broker for 32 years and an auctioneer for 31 years who was inducted into the National Auctioneers’ Association Hall of Fame, and also was a radio talk show host from 1999-2006.

Long's term will run through Nov. 12, 2027.