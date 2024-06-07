LAOP Welcome Entrance Beat Based Music Therapy at LAOP

Join Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) for a transformative experience in celebration of Pride Month during at the Open House on Tuesday, June 25th.

Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) Hosts Special Open House Event to Celebrate Pride Month

Join LAOP for a transformative learning experience

What:

Join Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) for an enriching "Lunch and Learn" session at the LAOP Open House on June 25th in Culver City, CA in celebration of Pride Month! This special open house event will feature insightful discussions moderated by Executive Director Dominique Hamler, delicious food, activities and an opportunity to connect with our vibrant community.

When:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Drop in anytime between 11 AM and 2 PM

Speaker session: 12 PM - 1 PM

Where:

Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP)

6053 Bristol Parkway

Culver City, CA 90230

Event Highlights:

• Lunch and Refreshments: Enjoy a variety of delicious foods and refreshments.

• Guest Speakers: An amazing lineup of guest speakers will share their personal mental health journeys, discuss trends related to the LGBTQIA+ community, and more.

• Networking: Connect with other community members and meet our dedicated team.

• Tours: Take a tour of our space and learn more about the services we offer.

Why:

This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the conclusion of Pride Month with a day of learning, connection, and community spirit. LAOP is committed to providing a welcome, safe, engaging, and inclusive environment for individuals seeking mental health treatment. With a skilled and passionate team that values inclusivity, compassion, collaboration, and respect, LAOP is dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness while empowering individuals to thrive as they are supported throughout their journey towards mental health.

About LAOP:

Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP), located in Culver City, California, is a premier adult outpatient clinic specializing in mental health. LAOP offers comprehensive care through full-day Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and half-day Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), designed with customized, evidence-based treatment plans tailored to meet each client's unique needs. LAOP’s transformative approach integrates both individual and group therapy, utilizing a diverse range of therapeutic modalities. From EMDR psychotherapy and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to Somatic Experiencing, Beat-based Movement Therapy, Art, Yoga, and more, LAOP is dedicated to providing holistic and innovative care that empowers individuals on their journey to mental wellness. LAOP is part of the Centered Health network of treatment centers in California. Laopcenter.com centeredhealth.com

RSVP:

For more information or to RSVP, please go to LAOP Lunch & Learn on Eventbrite.

Contact: Kim Rohm, VP Marketing kim@centeredhealth.com

