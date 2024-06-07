Question time special: What does the election mean for civil servants?

We were swamped with loads of fantastic questions at our recent IfG webinar and didn’t have time to get to all of them – so, by special request, Jill Rutter, Cath Haddon and Alex Thomas have reunited in the IfG podcast studio to record this special question time episode of Inside Briefing. So as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer hit the general election campaign trail, what does this frenzied time in British politics mean for the nation’s civil servants?

What happens to special advisers during general election campaigns? What should private offices be getting ready for? Why don’t we talk about purdah anymore? And why is it important that everyone reads the IfG’s brilliant Ministers Reflect series of interviews?