Announcing Continuum Powders: MolyWorks Officially Rebrands as Continuum Powders and Appoints New CEO
Innovative sustainable metal powders company continues rapid advancement in commercialization efforts and new product developmentHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuum Powders, the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders, today announced the completion of its official rebrand from MolyWorks and the appointment of Rob Higby as the company’s new chief executive officer.
Rob Higby takes the baton of leadership from the previous CEO Phil Ward, who will now assume the role of President, Asia Pacific, where he will lead Continuum’s Asia Pacific operations and customer success. Since 2020, Mr. Ward has led the organization through customer adoption, IP development, quality systems certification and the establishment of funding partnerships.
“I’m excited to be partnering with Rob as we accelerate our metal powder and service offerings to our customers,” stated Phil Ward, President, Asia Pacific. “Rob’s experience and track record of delivering next-generation manufacturing and MRO services to customers is the perfect focus for Continuum as we scale our global business being served out of Texas, California and Singapore.”
Mr. Higby is a seasoned expert in building world-class teams that deliver unmatched service levels of next-generation offerings for customers. Most recently, Rob served as an Executive Partner with AEA Investors, where he led the firm's Aerospace & Defense investment practice. He led several investments for the firm and advised other companies, including Velo3D Inc., where he also served as Advisor to the Board of Directors and interim Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to AEA, Rob served as CEO of TurbineAero, an auxiliary power unit (APU) services MRO, which he grew to a top 25 private company in the state of Arizona in 2019. His proven track record of delivering results and fostering a culture of innovation will serve him well to lead Continuum Powders into the future.
“I’m delighted to be joining the Continuum Powders team,” stated Rob Higby, chief executive officer of Continuum Powders, “Continuum combines our industry’s best engineers and service professionals with an unmatched value proposition that will lead our industry in the years and decades to come. I look forward to working with the amazing professionals in our company and taking our powder lifecycle management value proposition to each of our customers and industry thought leaders.”
Under the rebrand, MolyWorks Materials Corporation changed its corporate naming to Continuum Powders Corporation to become a single, unified brand that more accurately represents the future and differentiators of the company. All company assets, patents, employees and locations are now officially Continuum Powders.
Continuum Powder's technology offers a distinct advantage over traditional metal powder delivery and service methods by providing a streamlined powder lifecycle management process that significantly reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions. Investors recognize the transformative potential of Continuum's approach, which delivers high-quality, cost-competitive metal powders while minimizing environmental impact.
For more information on Continuum Powders products and service details, visit www.continuumpowders.com
About Continuum Powders
Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States and Singapore. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials.
Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders. For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit www.continuumpowders.com.
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management.
For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.
