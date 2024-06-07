Master Phil Ross to Rerelease of Classic Self-Defense Manual, Survival Strong: A Guide to Street Survival and Strength

Logo Phil Ross In Defensive Position Survival Strong Book Cover

Personal Security Expert Master Phil Ross to Release New Version of His Classic Self-Defense Manual, Survival Strong: A Guide to Street Survival and Strength

Survival Strong emerged from my experiences in the ring, on the mat, in the street and in the gym, plus my many nights working as a bouncer or in security-related positions.” — Survival, Strength and Honour!

MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2016 the noted martial arts expert and security professional Phil Ross released the first edition of Survival Strong: A Guide to Street Survival and Strength. This groundbreaking and fully illustrated self-defense and personal safety manual set new standards for breadth, scope and comprehensiveness in the self- protection genre. Tapping into his many years of experience as an instructor and trainer in the security industry, Phil discussed every scenario imaginable that could put a person or their loved ones in danger, before introducing his readers to powerful and supremely effective techniques for self-defense that could be applied by anyone in any situation.

Now, Phil Ross is ready to share his wisdom and expertise in these areas with new generations, who find themselves living in a world that seems to be more hazardous and unpredictable than ever. Phil is excited to announce that he is releasing a brand-new edition of Survival Strong: A Guide to Street Survival and Strength, refined and expanded to further emphasize the vital importance of preparedness for those who missed this tour de force of personal security literature the first time around. This updated version of “Survival Strong” is guaranteed to cement the book’s reputation as the quintessential self-defense guide, making it the ideal purchase for people seeking to protect themselves and their families from any and all risks to life and limb.

What makes “Survival Strong” so special and unique is the pedigree of the individual who wrote it. In addition to his vast fighting and coaching experience in martial arts, boxing and wrestling, Phil Ross is recognized as one of the nation’s leading experts on personal defense and self-protection. Phil has trained US Federal Marshals, FBI personnel, police agencies and private security forces to help them learn more about how to defend themselves and members of the public more effectively and efficiently. Phil’s qualifications in this area is simply unmatched, and his ability to explain the rules and methodologies of self-defense to even the most inexperienced layman is what makes him the perfect instructor for anyone who wants to learn how to protect themselves and their loved ones from harm.

As Phil explains, there is more to self-defense than just techniques and situational awareness. To become really proficient at self-protection, supreme physical fitness is an absolute necessity. Only when someone is fit will they be able to execute all types of self-defense maneuvers forcefully and successfully. Fortunately, Phil has devoted his life to exercise and fitness, and he spends a significant portion of the book introducing the reader to a vast and diverse menu of exercises that will help them develop superior strength and endurance, for application in a self-defense and combat-sport context.

The accumulated wisdom passed along in “Survival Strong” emerged from “my experiences in the ring, on the mat, in the street and in the gym, plus my many nights working as a bouncer or in security-related positions,” Phil states, detailing a resume that covers decades of learning and practice in combat and the fighting arts. This means that what Phil recommends in the book is exactly what he would do—or has already done—when facing individuals with villainous intent. The techniques and strategies he introduces and explains have all been thoroughly field tested, making his advice entirely practical rather than theoretical.

No matter what kind of dark alley someone might find themselves trapped in, either real or metaphorical, Phil Ross can show them how to escape unharmed, vindicated for making the courageous decision to learn self-defense techniques and boldly apply them to preserve their safety. What Phil describes and demonstrates in vivid detail in Survival Strong: A Guide to Street Survival and Strength is nothing less than a pathway to authentic bodily autonomy and personal freedom, meaning the ability to live life to the fullest every day without worry or fear.

