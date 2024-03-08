Fitness Self-Defense Expert Phil Ross Launches Secrets of Kettlebell Workouts in New Training and Certification Course

Kettlebell Press Up Kettlebell Demonstration Bodybell Method Logo

MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY , USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness and Self-Defense Expert Phil Ross is Disclosing the Transformative Secrets of Kettlebell Workouts in His New Training and Certification Course and Learning Module Available now at an astonishingly affordable price, Master Phil Ross’s Secrets of Kettlebell Training and Certification Course introduces fitness enthusiasts to one of the most reliable and effective methods for building strength and endurance, safely and sustainably.

Master Phil Ross, a certified fitness expert and college professor with decades of experience in sports science, martial arts, self-defense instruction and strength and conditioning training, has created an innovative exercise and fitness program called the Secrets of Kettlebell Course Training and Certification Course, which introduces participants to the largely undiscovered marvels of kettlebell training.

This safe, fun and highly effective alternative to traditional weight training is a major pillar of Phil’s proprietary BodyBell Method fitness program, a multilevel, comprehensive conditioning system that helps participants develop their strength, endurance, mobility, agility, explosiveness and physical and mental resilience.

Enrollees in the Secrets of Kettlebell Training and Certification Course will master the art of kettlebell-based fitness through a series of video tutorials and direct lessons recorded by Phil himself. As an added bonus enrollees will also be able to download a Kettlebell Basics training manual entirely for free, plus gain unlimited access to Phil Ross’s expansive Kettlebell Workout Library. The material presented in this power-packed, power-building package represents a distillation of Phil’s encyclopedia-like knowledge of kettlebell training techniques and benefits, and it can be enjoyed by newcomers and experienced kettlebell users alike.

So who can benefit the most from Phil Ross’s training and certification course? Kettlebell training is ideal for those whose fitness and strength levels have plateaued, and who need something new and different to help them progress. Kettlebell training is also fantastic for those who have grown bored with their current fitness routine and would like to add a new and exciting dimension to their training regimens as a result.

Master Phil Ross is an NASM and ACE certified fitness trainer who holds nine black belts in martial arts and is recognized as one of the foremost self-defense instructors in the country. It is notable that an expert with his kind of experience and background would recommend kettlebell training, which is unfamiliar even to those who are always looking to add variety to their workout routines. “My body was broken from years of heavy lifting and combat sports,” Phil explains, when asked what led him to kettlebells. Seeking a remedy that could restore his health while allowing him to remain active and fit indefinitely, Phil eventually discovered kettlebell training, which he considers a stroke of incredible good fortune.

Not the type to dabble, Phil spent years studying this unique strength and conditioning system, and he ultimately mastered it and has received great acclaim for his work as a kettlebell trainer, coach and ambassador. The physical and mental regeneration he enjoyed through kettlebell training was phenomenal, and much to his surprise Phil was able to return to the combat sports and continue participating even into his late 40s, his strength and endurance dramatically enhanced by his kettlebell adventures.

Now Phil is eager to pass along everything he’s learned to others, especially those who are searching for a truly transformational strength and fitness training program. What is most remarkable about Phil’s offer is that he is making his Secrets of Kettlebell Training and Certification Course available for a fraction of the cost of hiring a personal trainer of his caliber for weekly training sessions: just $29.99 per month, or $199 for lifetime access to all course and bonus materials.

Anyone interested in learning more about Phil’s course can read all about it on this page, where the Secrets of Kettlebell Training can also be purchased for a rapid and instantly available download.

They can also investigate the BodyBell Method in its entirely at https://bodybellmethod.com/.

