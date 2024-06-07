Building Regional Cyber Resilience

SLOVENIA, June 7 - The Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Center (WB3C) is pleased to announce its first regional conference, taking place on 11th and 12th June 2024 at the University of Montenegro Rectorate. The conference will gather relevant public officials, experts, practitioners and academics across the Western Balkans economies and the WB3C's network of international partner organizations including UN, OSCE, GFCE, GIZ, ENISA, EEAS, EGA, Microsoft, DCAF, Diplo and others, as well as diplomatic representatives from the Western Balkans and EU.

The aim of the conference is to create a platform for a broader stakeholder dialogue on critical questions of building cyber resilience of the region in the face of growing threats in the digital landscape and to discuss ways of developing a robust cyber culture, enhancing operational capacities and fostering regional and international cooperation.

This event is particularly significant as the Western Balkans region faces a significant skills gap in the cybersecurity field, with a global shortage of nearly 4 million cyber experts worldwide.

The conference panels will dive deeper into the four critical areas of security including the protection of critical infrastructure, fight against evolving cyber crime, impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy and the importance of international cooperation. Panelists include distinguished experts from a range of international and regional organizations and universities including ENISA, OSCE, UN, DCAF, Microsoft, Diplo, EEAS, MAIA, Five Group, EU member state institutions and others.

The WB3C as the main cyber learning hub in the region, will continue to facilitate regional dialogue and support WB6 administrations in developing the necessary capabilities and compliance through an intensive training and education programme, strategic advice and international cooperation.

The conference will start with opening remarks by high representatives of the founding countries: H.E. Anne-Marie Maskay, French Ambassador to Montenegro, H.E. Tadej Rupel, Cyber Ambassador Slovenia and H.E. Vladimir Vučinić, Cyber Ambassador Montenegro.

The conference will feature a range of interactive sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, allowing participants to share best practices, exchange information, and explore collaborative solutions to the region's cybersecurity challenges.

Media representatives are invited to visit the event and help spread awareness about the importance of developing a cyber culture at all levels.

To register your media, please contact Captain Cédric Grousset at the email given below. We also attach the Conference Agenda and the Speakers Brochure.

About the Western Balkans Cyber Competence Center (WB3C):

The WB3C is a regional training center established in Podgorica, Montenegro, by the governments of France, Slovenia and Montenegro with a European and strategic ambition. Its activities aim to benefit the relevant administrations of Western Balkans countries in support of their EU perspective, through increased cooperation and training in cybersecurity and cybercrime. The center's objectives include fostering a cyber culture, enhancing operational capacities, and promoting regional and international cooperation.

