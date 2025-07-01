Highlights of Slovenia's activities in the UN Security Council in June 2025

SLOVENIA, July 1 - As one of the ten elected members, Slovenia presented a draft resolution in response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. This resolution, which called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and humanitarian access across the entire Gaza Strip, received strong support from Council members. However, it was blocked once again by a veto from a permanent member. Slovenia expressed regret over the use of the veto, emphasising that it is the Council’s duty to take action to protect civilians.

Following Israel's attacks on Iran and Iran's subsequent retaliatory strikes, the Council held three emergency sessions dominated by calls for de-escalation and an end to hostilities, as well as warnings and concerns about the scope and nature of Iran's nuclear programme. Slovenia condemned the military escalation and attacks by both sides, expressing sadness at the needless loss of life. It underlined the importance of immediate de-escalation leading to a complete and unconditional ceasefire. At the same time, Slovenia warned that the escalation between Israel and Iran must not distract from the situation in Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis is worsening.

In a press statement on 5 June, the Council reiterated its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of UN and INGO workers detained by the Houthis in Yemen. The Council also condemned the tragic death of a detained World Food Programme worker in February. A week later, Slovenia drew attention to the situation of humanitarian workers at a briefing on Yemen. It emphasised the importance of protecting Yemen's civilian infrastructure and stressed that an inclusive peace process led by the UN was the only way forward.

At the briefing on the situation in Syria, Slovenia highlighted the country’s historic opportunity, but emphasised that in order to truly seize it, Syria needs to implement economic reforms, ensure the protection of civilians throughout the country and meet their humanitarian needs.

Together with Denmark, France, Greece and the UK, Slovenia called for a Council briefing on Ukraine in response to the ongoing and escalating strikes on Ukrainian cities and residential buildings. On Tuesday, 17 June, Russia attacked Kyiv with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, killing or injuring more than a hundred people. Slovenia condemned these attacks in the strongest terms, reiterating its call for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The situation in Sudan remains unchanged and the war continues. Sudan is still facing a severe risk of state disintegration. The Council adopted a statement on the deadly attack on a humanitarian convoy in North Darfur and strongly condemned the attack on a World Food Programme and UNICEF convoy near Al Koma on 2 June, as well as the shelling of a WFP facility in El Fasher on 29 May. The Council also expressed concern over the air strikes that damaged civilian infrastructure in Port Sudan, Kassala and Khartoum, once again stressing the need to protect humanitarian personnel in accordance with international law.

The Council also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. The country is now experiencing the world’s most severe women’s rights crisis. Attacks and intimidation against women employed locally by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) continue. In its statement, Slovenia drew attention to the situation facing women and girls, and reiterated its calls on the Taliban to reverse all discriminatory practices.

During the Council's open debate on poverty, underdevelopment and conflict, Slovenia stated that the most effective ways to achieve peace and security are investing in safety, preserving human dignity and integrating humanitarian, development and peace efforts.

At the end of June, the Council held its regular open debate on children and armed conflict. This was a follow-up to the latest report by the Secretary-General on the subject, which noted that the number of violations against children in armed conflicts had reached unprecedented levels. Slovenia recalled the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter, which inter alia aimed to protect future generations from the scourge of war. However, the growing number of violations by both state and non-state actors shows that thus goal has not yet been achieved. This is evident in the situations in Gaza, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Ukraine and Myanmar.

The Council adopted a resolution extending the sanctions regime and the mandate of the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo for one year and renewing the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for six months.