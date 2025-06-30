Focal group set up for comprehensive treatment of children and adolescents displaying dangerous behaviour

SLOVENIA, June 30 - Its aim is to ensure a coordinated, systematic and professional response by the state to the increase in dangerous, in particular violent, behaviour among children and adolescents.

The Focal group is a response to numerous initiatives from the field, warnings from experts and public pressure regarding the urgent need to provide an effective and comprehensive approach to addressing these challenges. The Focal group will be headed by Dr Vesna Švab, a full professor at the Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ljubljana, long-time president and co-founder of the Šent Slovenian Association for Mental Health, and a member of the Advisory Group on Mental Health, Brain Health and Substance Use at the World Health Organisation. The deputy head of the Focal group will be Dr Leonida Zalokar, Director of the Planina Residental Treatment Institution for at-risk and delinquent children and adolescents, and the Focal group's Secretariat will be coordinated by Simona Pirnat Skeledžija from the Prime Minister's Office.

"If we as a society want to take responsible care of the well-being of children and adolescents, we must work together to develop solutions that will support them, their families and the wider community. Today's step is an important milestone in this direction," Prime Minister Golob stressed at the meeting.

The key objectives of the Focus group are to ensure a coordinated inter-ministerial approach to dealing with children and adolescents displaying dangerous behaviour, draft legislative proposals and develop system-wide solutions, monitor the implementation of measures already adopted and give recommendations, strengthen support for professionals, families and schools, and prepare analyses, reports and expert opinions for the Government of the Republic of Slovenia.

The Focal group will be composed of the representatives of key ministries (for labour, family, social affairs and equal opportunities, justice, health, education, and a solidarity-based future), the Prime Minister's Office, the National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ), expert public, civil society and users (representatives of parents), the Human Rights Ombudsman and, if appropriate, external experts.

They will meet monthly, and depending on the topic, the relevant ministries and organisations will be invited to their meetings. This approach enables operational, transparent and responsive action, which is crucial for providing effective support to children, adolescents and their environment.

The model is also based on the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, which, in its document on strategic mental health plans calls for the establishment of government advisory and coordination bodies to address complex cross-sectoral challenges.

By establishing the Focal group, Slovenia is laying the foundations for a comprehensive, responsible and coordinated approach to one of the most sensitive social issues – the protection of children and adolescents. The engagement of professionals, users and all key stakeholders marks an important shift towards systemic solutions that are beneficial to all.