Submit Release
News Search

There were 252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,971 in the last 365 days.

Look back at youth-led discussion on land

Date: 4 Jun 2024

Time: 4:30 - 6:30 PM EAT

Register for the event

This online youth-led discussion in celebration of World Environment Day (WED) is organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Children and Youth Major Group to UNEP.

Humanity cannot turn back time, but we can grow forests, revive water sources, and bring back soils. We are the generation that can make peace with land. Attendees expect to learn tips on how to grow forests, revive water sources, and bring back soils. Let's accelerate action on commitments and be #GenerationRestoration!

Agenda:

  • Keynote and welcome speeches from UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and youth experts

  • Screening of "Kiss the Ground" documentary (45 mins)

  • Land restoration crash course

  • Discussion with youth, UN experts and filmmakers

Watch the trailer:

You just read:

Look back at youth-led discussion on land

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more