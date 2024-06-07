Look back at youth-led discussion on land

Date: 4 Jun 2024

Time: 4:30 - 6:30 PM EAT

This online youth-led discussion in celebration of World Environment Day (WED) is organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Children and Youth Major Group to UNEP.

Humanity cannot turn back time, but we can grow forests, revive water sources, and bring back soils. We are the generation that can make peace with land. Attendees expect to learn tips on how to grow forests, revive water sources, and bring back soils. Let's accelerate action on commitments and be #GenerationRestoration!

Agenda:

Keynote and welcome speeches from UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and youth experts

Screening of "Kiss the Ground" documentary (45 mins)

Land restoration crash course

Discussion with youth, UN experts and filmmakers

Watch the trailer: