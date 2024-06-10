With Addition of Palm Biometrics, Anonybit Unveils Industry-First Privacy Enhancing Multi-Modal Biometric Platform
Anonybit, a leading provider of privacy-preserving biometric solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its groundbreaking platform to include multi-biometric support, now featuring palm biometrics. This advancement was made possible via a strategic partnership with Armatura USA, a leading global provider of biometric technology and security, solidifying Anonybit's position as a pioneer in the industry.
Palm recognition technology, traditionally limited to access control and time and attendance applications, uses the vein patterns in a person’s hand to verify identity. The modality is experiencing a resurgence given its versatility and perceived privacy benefits (i.e., a palm vein cannot be scanned from a distance, the patterns are not visible, and unlike photos and voice recordings, they are unavailable on the internet or the dark web for sale). As a result, palm biometrics are increasingly used to enable biometric payments, a market valued at $8.4 billion in 2023 and expected to reach $37.4 billion in the next 10 years. This said, palm biometrics do require dedicated sensors, therefore, it is expected enterprises will ultimately layer multiple biometrics to support different use cases, for example, allowing selfie verification for online transactions and palm biometrics for in-store transactions.
As biometric adoption rises, privacy concerns amplify around the storage of the biometric data itself, unauthorized data sharing, and the potential for misuse. These concerns highlight the urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks, transparent data handling practices, and advanced security measures to protect individuals' biometric information. Anonybit’s award-winning technology addresses these concerns by sharding biometric data into anonymized derivatives, called “anonybits”, and distributes the anonybits across a multi-party cloud environment, making it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. The authentication process is done in a distributed manner as well, never bringing the anonybits back together, so there is no single point an attacker can exploit.
"We are thrilled to be the first to offer multi-biometric support within a privacy-enhancing technology framework," said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit. "The inclusion of palm biometrics not only strengthens our platform's security and versatility, allowing users to choose their preferred biometric method depending on their use case but also reaffirms our commitment to protecting privacy as a whole. As biometric technology evolves, Anonybit remains at the forefront, delivering innovative solutions that address the growing demand for secure and private digital interactions."
Strategic Partnership with Armatura
The palm biometrics capability in the Anonybit platform is enabled by a partnership with Armatura, a leading manufacturer of palm and facial biometrics-based physical security solutions. Armatura’s biometric readers have been deployed in several countries around the world. As part of the collaboration between the two companies, multi-biometric have been adapted to the Anonybit decentralized biometric framework, allowing for large-scale deployments based on palm that are privacy by design. This is important because the traditional method of storing biometric templates on local devices is not viable at scale, creating a demand for cloud-based solutions that protect templates from hackers while supporting both one-to-one and one-to-many functionality.
In an era marked by escalating data breaches and identity theft concerns, the collaboration between Anonybit and Armatura aims to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to address these critical issues. The combination of Anonybit's decentralized biometric data storage and matching capabilities with Armatura's extensive expertise in palm biometrics will provide a significant improvement in the privacy posture of enterprises adopting biometrics for access control, time and attendance, payments, and other use cases that traverse the physical and online worlds.
"As the leading global provider of palm biometric readers, we are witnessing growing demand from customers concerned about how to better secure the biometric data as it moves from the edge into the cloud to support multi-faceted deployments at scale," said Manish Dalal, President of Armatura USA. "After a thorough evaluation, we are confident Anonybit’s approach provides the market with the data protection assurances it needs. I am excited to bring our combined capabilities to market, enhancing biometric data protection and setting new industry standards for privacy and security."
About Armatura
Armatura, an Atlanta-based global leader in biometric tech, prioritizes security and trusted identity verification for clients spanning systems integration, security, government, and multinational corporations. Their solutions blend AI, machine learning, and advanced biometrics, enabling seamless integration with third-party systems across various industries. Our solutions integrate advanced imaging techniques, sophisticated encryption methods, and multi-modal approaches to effectively combat fraud and ensure precise identity verification. This seamless fusion of innovation and security sets the standard for secure and efficient biometric solutions in today's evolving landscape.
About Anonybit
Anonybit is an award-winning, patented decentralized biometrics infrastructure (not blockchain) that protects personal data and digital assets. The company's flagship integrated identity management platform, the Anonybit Genie, is the first privacy-by-design offering that connects the entire use lifecycle, from digital onboarding to authentication, closing gaps that attackers exploit. The Anonybit Genie has been adopted by leading enterprises worldwide to prevent data breaches and account takeover fraud. For more information, visit www.anonybit.io
