Carex Consulting Group Announces Joy Kurber as New Healthtech Practice Lead
“I am thrilled to step into the role of Healthtech Practice Lead, where I will be dedicated to fostering the overall growth and vitality of our healthtech business.”MADISON, WI, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carex Consulting Group, a national leading career matchmaking firm headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joy Kurber as their new Healthtech Practice Lead. This strategic move reinforces Carex’s long-standing commitment to the healthtech sector, where they aim to drive growth and innovation.
While Carex remains industry-agnostic, their healthtech practice holds a special place within the company's portfolio. “As founders with Epic (EMR) and Nordic backgrounds, healthtech is our first love and who we are. Our years of building connections in the healthtech space, combined with our years working in it, gives firsthand experience knowing the right people for the right companies,” said Rachel Neill, founder and CEO of Carex Consulting Group.
The labor market, especially within the healthtech sector, has faced substantial challenges over the last few years. Carex is committed to supporting its rebound and growth through 2024 and beyond and aims to continue being the go-to resource for candidates seeking opportunities within the healthtech startup space by leveraging Joy's talents and background.
“Joy brings a wealth of expertise to every healthtech company she supports. Her consultative style, coupled with her extensive knowledge, fosters genuine, enduring partnerships with fast and sustainable results,” noted Theresa Balsiger, Vice President of Candidate Relations.
Joy Kurber, who has been an integral part of Carex’s healthtech division since joining almost five years ago, also brings over a decade of sales experience in the pharmaceutical industry. As the new Healthtech Practice Lead, Joy will focus on nurturing relationships with Carex’s current and former partners, while also seeking out new partnerships with emerging healthtech companies. Her efforts will be concentrated on helping these companies grow, particularly in areas such as customer success, implementation, and development.
“I am thrilled to step into the role of Healthtech Practice Lead, where I will be dedicated to fostering the overall growth and vitality of our healthtech business. Throughout my tenure at Carex, working with healthtech partners and candidates has been at the foundation of what I do and what I love most. Strengthening our existing healthtech partnerships will be a core focus, and additionally, I am eager to drive our growth strategy with our Sales, Marketing, and Candidate Relations teams to expand our healthtech practice footprint,” said Joy.
With Joy Kurber at the helm of the healthtech practice, Carex Consulting Group is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the healthtech recruitment space, fostering growth and innovation for its partners and clients.
