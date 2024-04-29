Thriving While Managing Mental Health: Rachel Neill Shares How Challenges Fueled Her Entrepreneurial Success
Female entrepreneur Rachel Neill talks candidly about mental health and entrepreneurship.
— Rachel Neill, cofounder of Figgy + Carex
In a powerful and inspiring article, entrepreneur Rachel Neill sheds light on her experience navigating mental health challenges and how they have ultimately strengthened her leadership and business acumen.
Neill, who is the CEO and founder of two companies, Figgy and Carex Consulting Group, opens up about her lifelong journey with anxiety and depression, a reality shared by a staggering 72% of entrepreneurs according to the National Institute of Mental Health (compared to 48% of non-entrepreneurs).
Rather than dwelling on the difficulties, Neill reframes her mental health as a source of unexpected strength. She delves into the valuable coping mechanisms she's developed that have become instrumental in her entrepreneurial success. These include:
Resilience: Neill emphasizes the tenacity instilled by battling mental health challenges, a crucial asset in the face of entrepreneurial setbacks.
Focus on Control: She highlights the importance of identifying controllable aspects, both in managing emotions and navigating business uncertainties.
Meditation: Neill credits meditation as a tool for cultivating mindfulness and emotional awareness, allowing her to approach problems with a clear and centered perspective.
Building a Support System: Therapy and a strong entrepreneurial community are identified as essential resources, fostering guidance, empathy, and a sense of belonging.
Compassion: Neill emphasizes the importance of understanding the unseen struggles of others, a quality honed through her personal experiences.
Creativity: The constant process of navigating mental health is described as a breeding ground for creative problem-solving and a willingness to take calculated risks.
Neill's candid and insightful article offers a unique perspective, inspiring fellow entrepreneurs and fostering open conversations about mental health in the business world.
About Rachel Neill:
Rachel Neill is a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for startups. She is a strong advocate for mental health awareness and empowering others to leverage their challenges for success. Neill is also the mom to 6 kids and lives in Madison, WI. She graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and has never met a Peloton she didn't love.
