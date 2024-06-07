Quảng Nam techfest promotes innovation, startup

VIETNAM, June 7 - QUẢNG NAM —Thousands of startup initiatives and products, OCOP items, and standout rural industrial goods are on display at the TechFest Quảng Nam 2024, an innovation startup promotion event that opened in Tam Kỳ city of the central province on June 6.

The five-day event, the fifth of its kind in Quảng Nam so far, drew the attendance of many localities and five universities seeking investment opportunities to develop their startup ecosystem.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu said boasting an array of national- and international-scale activities, the event is a good chance for the participants to expand connectivity, promote digital technology application to introduce their innovative products, and spread the startup spirit, contributing to the local socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh highlighted that the techfest encourages the community to protect intellectual property and strengthen trade in the digital era, and provides organisations and individuals with effective tools for innovation that create business advantage for sustainable development.

Various conferences and forums are scheduled in the framework of the event, with the participation of experts from the Republic of Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan and Vietnamese startup support organisations. — VNS