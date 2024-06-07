Slovenia and Việt Nam see ample opportunities for enhanced cooperation

VIETNAM, June 7 - HÀ NỘI — Slovenia and Việt Nam have numerous opportunities to expand their cooperation across various sectors, ranging from logistics and transportation to tourism and labour, according to experts from both countries.

Vesna Nahtigal, General Manager of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia (CCIS), highlighted that economic cooperation between Slovenia and Việt Nam is becoming increasingly important, as evidenced by the strengthened trade and political relations. Over the past seven years, two-way trade has nearly tripled, with Slovenia exporting commodities worth 70.5 million euros to Việt Nam last year while importing products worth 51.7 million euros from the Southeast Asian nation.

Nahtigal noted that the most promising areas for cooperation include transportation, logistics, engineering machinery and equipment, and environmental technology, which are key pillars in Slovenia's exports to the Asian market. She also emphasised the significance of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the potential benefits of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in fostering future investment partnerships.

To further promote cooperation, two business forums on leading supply chain solutions for Vietnamese goods to Central and Eastern Europe will be held in HCM City and Hà Nội. These events, organised by the CCIS, the SPIRIT Slovenia Business Development Agency, the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, aim to develop business relationships with Việt Nam-based international transport and logistics companies, industry players, and stakeholders.

Former General Director of CCIS, Ales Cantarutti, also underscored the potential for enhanced cooperation. He recalled that about eight years ago, the Slovenian government identified Việt Nam as one of its most important markets outside the EU, leading to the development of a special action plan to strengthen bilateral business relations. A delegation of Slovenian businesses visited Việt Nam during this time, discussing potential areas for cooperation such as logistics, trade, tourism, and two-way import and export.

Cantarutti remarked that the establishment of the Intergovernmental Committee for Economic Cooperation between the two nations was a significant achievement, helping resolve challenging differences and fostering collaboration between the two business communities.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic cooperation between Slovenia and Việt Nam has gradually recovered. The CCIS has organised several seminars to enhance business cooperation and increase delegation exchanges with Việt Nam. Strengthening connections is expected to open up opportunities for businesses from both countries to ink contracts, with many Slovenian companies gradually expanding cooperation with Vietnamese partners.

Slovenia views Việt Nam as a gateway to the Asian market, and hopes that Vietnamese businesses will leverage Slovenia's EU membership to seek opportunities within the EU's common market of 450 million consumers. The CCIS evaluates Việt Nam as an attractive partner due to its rapidly developing economy and young population, which can bring opportunities for both the EU and Slovenia.

Furthermore, the traditional friendship between the two countries and the positive awareness of Việt Nam among the Slovenian public provide a favourable foundation for enhancing cooperation. Discussions have also taken place about the possibility of bringing Vietnamese labourers to work in Slovenia, addressing the current labour shortage in the European country.

Cantarutti highlighted the prospects for cooperation in knowledge-intensive sectors and new technologies, as well as collaboration between universities, which can further strengthen the bilateral relationship. — VNS