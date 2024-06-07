Trans-Asia trade fair 2024 opens in Quảng Trị

VIETNAM, June 7 - HÀ NỘI — The Trans-Asia Bridge trade-tourism fair 2024 opened in Quảng Trị central province’s Đông Hà City on June 6.

The week-long event, featuring nearly 400 booths of hundreds of enterprises from Việt Nam, Laos and Thailand, is an opportunity for domestic enterprises to promote their products and establish trade links with foreign partners.

The host province’s booths showcase a variety of products including agro-forestry-fisheries products, handicrafts, wooden furniture, craft products, garments, stationery, household appliances, tourism services, real estate, finance, banking and local specialties.

Foreign booths introduce a wide range of products such as furniture, traditional cuisine, agricultural products, handicrafts and jewelry, among others.

Within the framework of the fair, a programme to link suppliers in the north central coastal region with exporters and trade promotion units will also be held.

The event is one of the important trade promotion activities of Quảng Trị Province and the north central region, contributing to orienting the development of the domestic market and exports.

It's also an opportunity to strengthen cooperation, promote economic development, cultural exchanges, improve competitiveness, market expansion and promote the brands of local products.

Besides, it also creates a venue for localities in the East-West Economic Corridor and the Greater Mekong Sub-region to introduce their economic, socio-cultural achievements, potential, advantages and preferential policies to attract investment.

The Trans-Asia Bridge trade fair will last until June 12. — VNS