Provinces in 'race' to plan golf courses in 2024

VIETNAM, June 7 - HÀ NỘI — Several provinces across the country are initiating new moves to plan golf courses, with the number of greens expected to more than double next year.

Currently, Việt Nam boasts 80 operational 18-hole golf courses and this is projected to increase to 200 courses by 2025.

This growth is driven by Government Decree No. 52/2020/NĐ-CP, which allows provinces to grant investment licences for golf courses based on local socio-economic needs and has prompted a surge in new projects.

At the end of May 2024, Bắc Giang Province approved the planning of the Yên Thế entertainment and golf resort, covering approximately 414 hectares in Tiến Thắng and Tam Tiến communes. The project's estimated population is 1,000 - 1,500 people, with a total cost exceeding VNĐ2.78 trillion (US$109 million).

In March 2024, Yên Dũng District in Bắc Giang also announced a call for investors for the Nham Biền mountain golf course and new urban area project, spanning 134,01 hectares, with an investment of over VNĐ6.38 trillion.

This model of resort urban areas, combined with golf courses is expected to proliferate in Bắc Giang, which plans to develop 12 multifunctional areas, with greens, by 2030.

Similarly, Gia Lai Province is planning two golf courses in Ia Grai District, covering 550 hectares and a 200-hectare urban area project in Pleiku City.

In March 2024, Thừa Thiên Huế Province's People's Council approved a 90-hectare golf tourism area in Hương Thọ and Bình Thành communes, attracting major firms like BRG and South Korean companies Daewon and KX.

Other provinces are also allocating land for creating golf courses. Đồng Nai plans six courses over 880 hectares. Hòa Bình aims to develop nearly 40 golf courses by 2050. Vĩnh Phúc also plans 40 resort urban area projects with golf courses. Quảng Ninh and Thái Nguyên have similar ambitious plans.

Associate Professor Ph.D Đinh Trọng Thịnh said the golf boom is generating significant revenue for businesses and localities, integrating golf into local entertainment complexes.

According to the World Tourism Organisation, golf tourists spend six times more than regular tourists. Data from the Vietnam Tourism Association shows that in early 2023, 30-40 per cent of international tourists chose golf tourism, spending around VNĐ40 million over five days. — VNS