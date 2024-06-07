Seminar seeks solutions to help Việt Nam achieve net-zero goal

VIETNAM, June 7 - HCM CITY – France is willing to collaborate with Việt Nam to enhance co-operation activities in the field of green development and net emission reduction through the provision of advanced technical solutions, as well as supporting Việt Nam in achieving net-zero emissions in accordance with its commitments in this sector.

Olivier Brochet, Ambassador of the French Republic to Việt Nam, told the seminar, titled "France - Vietnam Toward Vietnam’s net-zero goal", organised by Business France, an agency at the French Embassy in Việt Nam, on June 6 in HCM City.

The event aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and explore the potential for co-operation in the fields of green development and climate change mitigation for the two countries, Brochet said.

It is also expected to lay the foundation for co-operation in the transition to a green and sustainable economy, fostering momentum for the development of bilateral co-operation in the future, he added.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of carbon emission reduction in Việt Nam's economic development and its vulnerability to climate change.

He also highlighted Việt Nam's strong commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and the integration of environmental protection solutions into the country's economic development programs.

At the event, French businesses introduced advanced technologies and products aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the industrial and energy sectors.

There are also discussions on financial challenges and opportunities in achieving an equitable energy transition, as well as the legal framework for the carbon credit market in Việt Nam.

Moreover, it also featured a discussion on the topic "Industrial Energy Efficiency, Low carbon Construction and Unlocking capital Net-Zero Emissions in Việt Nam" with representatives from the Ministry of Construction, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Department of Construction of HCM City, and the French Development Agency (AFD).

Võ Văn Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said that HCM City serves as a hub for various sectors, including the economy, culture, education, science, and technology in the South and nationwide.

The city is focusing on improving the quality of growth, enhancing the incorporation of science and technology, adding value, and gradually transitioning the economy towards digitalization and a "green" model.

The city has approved the implementation plan for the National Green Growth Strategy for sustainable development from 2021 to 2030 and the plan for circular economic development from 2022 to 2025, with a vision to 2030.

This will lay a major legal foundation for transforming production and service activities towards low-carbon, green and environmentally friendly practices.

However, Hoan said that the green economy and circular economy models of the city are in the early stages of development.

The city seeks valuable insights, solutions, and effective policies related to developing the green economy and reducing carbon emissions in HCM City. – VNS