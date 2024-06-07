WTT Champions Macao 2024 to be held in September

MACAU, June 7 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 will be held from 9 to 15 September at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. Elite players including 32 male and 32 female players will gather in Macao to bring exciting games to fans.

After successfully hosting the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in April, another high-level international table tennis event will be staged in Macao. This marks the fifth time since 2020 that Macao hosts a World Table Tennis (WTT) Series event, demonstrating WTT’s confidence in and recognition of Macao's ability to organize major international events.

As the first top table tennis competition after the Paris Olympics, WTT Champions Macao 2024 will prove to be another spectacular event and will create more frenzy among table tennis fans. The synergistic effect of hosting more major sporting events will continue to drive the development of sports industries in Macao, facilitate the construction of Macao into a ‘City of Sports’, thereby contributing toward the ‘1+4’ strategy for appropriate economic diversification and polishing up Macao’s ‘golden business card’ as an international metropolis with sports.

