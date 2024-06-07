Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,973 in the last 365 days.

WTT Champions Macao 2024 to be held in September

MACAU, June 7 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 will be held from 9 to 15 September at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. Elite players including 32 male and 32 female players will gather in Macao to bring exciting games to fans.

After successfully hosting the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in April, another high-level international table tennis event will be staged in Macao. This marks the fifth time since 2020 that Macao hosts a World Table Tennis (WTT) Series event, demonstrating WTT’s confidence in and recognition of Macao's ability to organize major international events.

As the first top table tennis competition after the Paris Olympics, WTT Champions Macao 2024 will prove to be another spectacular event and will create more frenzy among table tennis fans. The synergistic effect of hosting more major sporting events will continue to drive the development of sports industries in Macao, facilitate the construction of Macao into a ‘City of Sports’, thereby contributing toward the ‘1+4’ strategy for appropriate economic diversification and polishing up Macao’s ‘golden business card’ as an international metropolis with sports.

Further information about the event will be announced in due course. For the latest updates, please visit the Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

You just read:

WTT Champions Macao 2024 to be held in September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more