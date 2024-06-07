Macao Cultural Centre Plaza will be transformed into a MICAF elf wonderland

MACAU, June 7 - In order to further enhance the atmosphere of the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, a range of outdoor art installations themed around the Festival’s mascots MICAF elves will be set up at the Cultural Centre Plaza. Relevant leisure facilities and splash sprinklers will be available onsite. Families and children are welcome to visit and play with MICAF elves at the plaza this summer.

The themed outdoor art installations will be set up at Cultural Centre Plaza from mid to late July and until early October, turning the plaza into a vibrant and colourful MICAF wonderland with exciting games and installations under various themes. The highlight of the Festival, “MICAF Fun Day” Arts Carnival, will be held from 23 to 25 August, for three consecutive days. The Carnival takes the theme of “splash” and “bubbles”, featuring an array of performances such as a puppet parade, clowning, stilts and street dance performances, as well as film screenings for families. At the plaza, there will also be a small fair with stalls selling delicious food and cultural and creative products, as well as workshops and game booths, bringing residents and tourists a joyful summer. The themed outdoor art installations and the “MICAF Fun Day” Arts Carnival are jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Sands China Limited.

Featuring a series of programmes and activities, the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival aims to inspire children to explore the world and arts, allowing families to enjoy wonderful moments in a summer filled with art.