Mississippi Match 5 Strikes Again at $67,975

Winning jackpot ticket purchased in Winona

JACKSON, MISS. –For the second time in one week, a Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers to win the jackpot worth $67,975 in the Thursday, June 6, drawing.

The player purchased the ticket from Tobacco Warehouse 53 in Winona. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Just last week, one player also won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth a whopping $572,131, the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The winning ticket for the May 31 drawing was purchased from Ridgeland Superette in Columbus and has yet to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes. Be sure to check your numbers.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® is an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $9.4 million. One jackpot winning ticket was sold in Illinois for the Tuesday, June 4, jackpot worth an estimated $560 million. Saturday’s jackpots include Powerball® at an estimated $206 million with an estimated cash value of $95.7 million and Lotto America® at an estimated $2.9 million with an estimated cash value of $1.34 million.

June Games Available Now

This week, players can get their paws on the newest Mississippi Lottery scratch-off games including the $5 Lucky Dog game featuring eight canines from across the state.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders submitted more than 3,300 photos of their favorite furry friends in January. After Mississippi Lottery staffers winnowed the initial entries down to 25, the public picked the prize pooches in online balloting. The winning owners each received an extra treat of $1,000 cash.

With top prizes of $100,000, the Lucky Dog game is destined to be a scratch-off player’s best friend. Also available are the $2 Bring the Heat with top prizes of $20,000, and Extreme Payday, the $10 game with top prizes of $200,000.

